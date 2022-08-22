Leonel Fernández: “In the Dominican Republic, governments are governed with the stomach of the poor in mind”

The former president of the Republic, Leonel Fernández, stated that the Dominican Republic must be governed “thinking about the stomach and the welfare of the poor”which in his opinion is something that “the current government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) does not know how to do.”

Fernández’s statements come just when various sectors of society have denounced that the pprices of several products of the basic basket they are very high.

The president of the opposition party Fuerza del Pueblo also points out that the way of governing of the current president Luis Abinader, in relation to the fulfillment of promises, has made people begin to ask for “his return to power.”

“People perceives an inefficiency of the current authorities, everything remains in advertisements, many promises are made, without being fulfilled. The presidential word is eroding because those promises are not materialized in works that can be inaugurated and therefore when they see that everything remains in announcements, in protests, in proclamations and they compare with what our efforts werepeople say don’t let the lion roarLet the lion roar again in the streets of the Dominican Republic,” exclaimed Fernández.

The former president alike was positive for the “impact” that they are taking in the country with the oaths in the different towns that include leaders who leave the government party, which he said will take the People’s Force to the National Palace in 2024.

“The People’s Force is heading up the steps of the National Palace, It is the dominant political force. It had never been seen that leaders of a ruling political party swear to an opposition political entity, “said Fernández.