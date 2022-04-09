Leonel Fernández on mass transport promotes the Government

“They are copying our ideas and they are not giving us credit,” said the former president this Friday Leonel Fernandez on the construction of the monorail and other mass transportation projects promoted by the central government in the city of Santiago.

The former president indicated that these works are part of his Dominican Republic 2044 nation project.

“Everything that is being said about road development are our ideas”, Fernandez assured.

The president of the People’s Force spoke of the subject during a meeting with journalists from Santiago.

Loans to clinics

Fernández was in favor of the loan plan of two billion pesos, announced by the president Louis Abinader, for renovation, expansion of the service portfolio and obtaining state-of-the-art equipment for private sector clinics.

He considers that the Dominican State must help all the sectors that it can.

He made reference to the economic facilities granted in his government management for the construction of the Santiago Metropolitan Hospital (Homs).

In his speech, the president of the People’s Force spoke about the “main problems of the Dominican Republic”. Among which he highlighted inflation, unemployment and citizen insecurity.

He said that the country needs a new wave of transformation in the implementation of high technology.

Duty

The political leader spoke out against the zero rate project for tariffs on a set of products to reduce the prices of the basic basket. He suggests that this initiative not include the importation of finished products.

He also spoke of the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He described that armed conflict as “analogous”.

Fernández predicted that the next world war will be digital.

Fernández was accompanied by a delegation headed by former senators Euclides Sánchez and José Rafael Vargas. Also the leaders of the People’s Force José Izquierdo, Demóstenes Martínez, Altagracia González and others from the political and central leadership of the People’s Force.

The activity was developed at the Matum hotel in Santiago.