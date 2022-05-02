Leonel Fernández rejects the approval of the law that sets a zero rate for tariffs on imported products

Former President of the Republic Leonel Fernández expressed his rejection of the approval of the law that establishes a zero rate for the tariffs of 67 products of the basic family basket, measure promoted by the government to face the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The also president of the Fuerza del Pueblo party considered “ridiculous” that the government intends to encourage the importation of products that are grown or manufactured in the Dominican Republic, for which it observed that “There is a psychiatric problem when they talk about importing”.

Likewise, he questioned whether the current government management believes that it can fight inflation with this law, with which it affirms “There has been improvisation.”

Fernandez also indicated that the country produces 85% of the items it consumesfor which he repudiated that there is talk of importing chicken, eggs, milk, bread and others.

The three-time President of the Republic stated that what comes from is to support farmers and ranchers, to increase production.

“They are going to ruin the producers and the crisis will be bigger,” he warned while acknowledging that the crisis is worldwide, but said that in the country there has been mismanagement and mismanagement.

Members of the People’s Force are sworn in

Fernández spoke during a swearing-in ceremony for new members of the People’s Force, a political organization that he chairs. Among the sworn in are the businessmen Napoleón Roque Muñoz (Polonsito) and Juan Santana.

The opposition leader highlighted the growth of the People’s Force and announced that in June it will deposit a register with more than one million members in the Central Electoral Board, in order to meet the goal.