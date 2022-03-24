Leonel goes to the house of Hipólito Mejía to express his sorrow for the death of Doña Rosa

Santo Domingo, DR.

At 6:03 p.m. this Wednesday, the former President of the Republic Leonel Fernández arrived at the residence of former President Hipólito Mejía to express his sorrow for the death of his wife, Mrs. Rosa Gómez.

Fernández arrived accompanied by a delegation made up of the former director of the Economic Kitchens, Nicolás Calderón, and the senator of the Pedernales province, Dionis Sánchez.

Since Doña Rosa’s death was announced, Leonel Fernández has expressed his solidarity to Hipólito Mejía in various ways at this time.

Through her social networks, she described Doña Rosa as a “respected ex-first, always dignified, affable and cordial”, while giving condolences to Hipólito and her four children.

In addition, A communication sent by him was published, where he highlighted the legacy that the former first lady leaves in the country.

Despite the differences between these two former presidents, at times like the current ones, support has been expressed, such is the case last July when Fernández’s mother died, Hipólito presented his condolences for such an “irreparable loss.”

Doña Rosa was buried this Wednesday morning in the Memorial Garden cemetery.