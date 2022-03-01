Leonel says Abinader admitted increased poverty in his speech

The former president of the Republic and presidential candidate of the Fuerza del Pueblo party, Leonel Fernández, affirmed yesterday that the fact that President Luis Abinader announced the increase in the number of beneficiaries of the Supérate program is an acknowledgment that poverty has increased in the country,

“If I have to increase the number of card users, it is because poverty has increased and therefore, we are facing a crisis,” Fernández said when criticizing President Luis Abinader’s Accountability speech, during the stellar interview of the Newscast. Telenoticias hosted by the journalist Roberto Cavada.

The former president stated that social protection policies are always applied in difficult times, but said that they should be transitory and that their purpose should be that the beneficiaries eventually move to the middle class and join the labor market and the economy, managing to depend on an income that makes them prosper.

“These social protection policies, therefore, must be of a transitory nature, when you make a noise that I am expanding the number of users of the card that is now called Supérate, you are acknowledging that poverty has increased,” emphasized Fernández, principal opponent of the administration of President Luis Abinader.

In the Rendering of Accounts speech, President Abinader, as one of the measures to face the rise in prices in the products of the basic basket, announced last Sunday that 300,000 new families will be integrated into the Supérate program and 400,000 to receive the benefit of the Bonogas and increased this last subsidy from RD$228.00 to RD$470.00

Avoid talking about crisis

Fernández also criticized the fact that the government avoids talking about a crisis in the country. “What has happened with the government is that the government has made the word crisis disappear from the political lexicon. The government never refers to a crisis, we are as good as possible”, Fernández explained, noting that not only does the government highlight that everything is fine, but it also indicates that the country is a benchmark of how well it is.

“In that sense, it generates a belief in kindness that does not exist in practice and in practice what people are going through is going hungry and the government is recognizing it because it expands the Supérate card in the number of beneficiaries,” said the former president.

He referred that it is necessary to maintain optimism in the population but not to reach the levels of denying reality, so he said that if there is a crisis it is important to admit it, quoting Winston Churchill when he said “the only thing I offer the British people is blood, sweat and tears”, when there was nothing else to offer.

reforms

Fernández also referred to the dialogue processes for the reforms announced by Abinader, indicating that what the government is seeking is to create a consensus in the Economic and Social Council (CES), but pointed out that he has always warned that the CES only has jurisdiction to the social, labor dialogue, says the Magna Carta, for which he said that there are issues that are not within his competence.

Regarding the reform for the independence of the Judiciary, Fernandez said that speaking at this time of constitutional reform is unnecessary and inappropriate when the country is in a matter of survival in the face of the crisis and said that everyone agrees that there should be judicial independence and that the Attorney General of the Republic is also independent, but that the 2010 Constitution already establishes this.

Supports Domain Extinction Law

The leader of the People’s Force indicated that he supports that the National Congress be empowered and that the Domain Extinction Law be widely discussed.

Fernández indicated that it is necessary to see the different modalities and take care of the detail and affirmed that they will always applaud any measure that benefits transparency.

CRISIS IN UKRAINE

China’s role

Analyzing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the former president stressed that in this conflict, the People’s Republic of China can play a leading role in achieving peace between these nations.

Fernández referred that this is a problem of struggle for control and power, both on the part of the NATO countries, as well as Russia, which has always had an imperial vocation.

Do you think it should be reconciled?

Fernádez explained that, fortunately, dialogue is currently being appealed to seek a way out of peace and he was in favor of conciliation to remedy the situation.