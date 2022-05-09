Leonel: Thanks to the 2010 Constitution, today there is an independent Public Ministry

The former president of the Republic, Leonel Fernández, affirmed today that thanks to his mandate periods, today the Dominican Republic has an independent Public Ministry.

He recalled that when he assumed power in 1996, a President appointed from an inspector in Elías Piña to the Attorney General of the Republic, and could interfere in the actions of the Public Ministry.

He indicated that the 2010 constitutional reform clearly established the independence with which the Public Ministry must operate. “Why do we have to modify that Constitution? Because we have to make a Independent Public Ministry, read the Constitution, that Constitution says that the MP is independent,” Fernández said, referring to the questions that were being raised at that time when he raised the need to modify the Magna Carta.

He said that with the aim of giving independence to that body, the Public Ministry school was also created, where prosecutors to act in accordance with the regulationss and with absolute independence.

“But in addition to the Constitution there is also the Organic Law of the MP, which indicates that the MP will be independent of any body or power of the State to which it will not be subjected,” Fernández said when speaking before hundreds of attendees at the swearing-in ceremony of more of 150 lawyers from different parts of the country who became part of the People’s Force.

Participated in the activity lawyers from different provinces, mainly from the southern region of the country.

The Dominican politician confessed that welcoming these lawyers represents a “great joy” for him, since he is also part of the country’s lawyers’ association.

He also briefly narrated the reason why I study law.

“This story comes from far away,” Fernández began. “As a high school student I am one day sitting with my grandfather and my best friend in the living room, and someone who was going to become one of my closest friends, Jimmy (Sierra), passes by on the street front, he was crossing the street and my grandfather tells me ‘become friends with that boy, because he is going to be a lawyer’ and indeed, that friend who was crossing the street exerted a great influence on me”, said the former Dominican president.

Fernández, before concluding the act, recalled that during his years in government he visited with various lawyers different prisons in the country.