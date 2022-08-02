Leonel: “The government is losing a lot with officials who are thinking about how to benefit”

The former president of the Republic, Leonel Fernández, expressed this Tuesday that the officials who salaries have been increased in their functions they lack morals and considered that the government is declining with public servants who choose to benefit from a crisis.

“If what officials are doing is raising their salaries every three months, that generates indignation, therefore, there is a moral problem and insensitivity against those suffered by the Dominican people,” Fernández said when approached by members of the press during the “Future of Money” global forum.

In addition, he indicated that “the government is losing a lot with officials who are thinking about how to benefit personally based on the suffering of the Dominican people.”

The former president said that it is outrageous that the government authorizes increase in electricity rates every three months and that public workers in high positions also increase their salaries at the same time.

He argued that there should not have been an increase in electricity bills in the circumstances that the country finds itself in, unless it had been to improve the supply of electricity or to improve services.