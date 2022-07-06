Leonel warns at the UN about a learning crisis

The former president of the Dominican Republic, Leonel Fernández, drew attention to the serious learning crisis that exists on a global scale, in developed and undeveloped countries, while highlighting the role played by inclusive education in order to achieve sustainable development. .

Fernández, who is also president of the Global Foundation for Democracy and Development (Funglode), was the keynote speaker at a special event on learning and training for the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals.

The event took place within the framework of the United Nations (UN) high-level political forum on Sustainable Development. At the opening of the event, Fernández shared the stage with Collen Vixen, President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc), and Liu Zhenmin, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (Undesa).

In his dissertation, Fernández emphasized that there is currently, on a global scale, a profound crisis regarding learning.

“We see with great concern the case of the Dominican Republic, where the education situation is critical, since only 62 percent of students understand what they read,” he said.

The event in which former President Fernández participated had the participation of experts, academics and diplomats focused on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the UN.

The participation of the former Dominican president was moderated by Egriselda López, permanent representative of El Salvador to the United Nations. UNITAR, organizer of the event, is a training agency within the United Nations system that annually serves thousands of beneficiaries by carrying out nearly 500 research and capacity development activities.