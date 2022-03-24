Leonel’s visit to Hipólito Mejía concludes with anecdotes about life and Doña Rosa

Santo Domingo, DR.

“In a personal capacity and that of the People’s Force Party, we have come to show our respect and condolences to the former president Hipolito Mejiafor the death of his wife, an appreciable and beloved lady for all the Dominican people”, he said Leonel Fernandez when leaving the residence of Mejía, where he went to express his condolences for the death of wife Rosa Gómez.

When talking to the press that was present there, both told anecdotes about various situations experienced, especially the life of Dona Rosa, as it is popularly known.

Fernández indicated that on many occasions managed to greet her at public events and saw a very solid, respectful, discreet and low-profile person like her motherMrs. Yolanda.

While Hipólito Mejía spoke about the situations that await him in this new stage of life, at the time of make some jokes about “relatives” of Leonel that he found working in the government when he was president in 2000-2004, and opposed their cancellations. Hipólito mentioned Fernández’s ex-wife, Rocío Domínguez, and her cousin, who, having her second surname, “Domínguez”, prevented the cancellations because “they were part of her family.”

“This is the most difficult moment in our case because my wife was a matriarch, she had a relationship every Saturday with her children and grandchildren and that is going to be one of the most difficult parts,” Mejía confessed.

Fernández was at Hipólito’s residence for around 30 minutes, and was accompanied by the former director of the Economic Kitchens, Nicolás Calderón, the senators, Dionis Sánchez and Franklin Rodríguez; Radhamés Jiménez, among others.

when saying goodbye Mejía thanked all those present for this gesture “with all my heart”. In a special way, he also pointed to the national press and said he was grateful for the treatment they had given him in these difficult times.

“I appreciate your visit and I thank my party colleagues, many of them my friends, others that I criticized but I also love them because you have to have their assholes to attack them,” he said to the laughter of all those present.

Doña Rosa Gómez, was buried this Wednesday morning, surrounded by family and friends, who honored her legacy.