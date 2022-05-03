Leonese announcer drowns in the Rio Grande trying to reach the United States

The announcer Calixto Nelson Rojas Bordas, 53, a native of Telica, León, drowned this Sunday, May 1, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, while trying to cross the Rio Grande to reach US territory.

The death of Rojas Bordas was reported through the social networks of Tformer Nicaraguan Communityand, after the Public Ministry of Mexico requested their support to locate the family of the Leones announcer.

The man, according to letter broadcast by Radio Darío de León, left Nicaragua to protect his life from the persecution of the Ortega-Murillo regime.

“One day I was heading home after coming from one of the roadblocks (raised in 2018) and they threatened me with death, that if I continued like this they would disappear me and my family. I had to make the hard decision to leave my family to protect their lives. I decided to leave my house and therefore the country,” says part of the letter left by Rojas Bordas.

Before reaching the border area between Mexico and the United States, Rojas Bordas went through an extremely difficult journey. He traveled through Guatemala, El Salvador and Belize, where he went hungry, worked what he could get and slept on the ground. However, he did not give up on his goal, which was to reach the United States, and with the little money he managed to collect, he left for Mexico in the company of another Nicaraguan. Together they paid $300 to a woman who took them to the border area of ​​Piedras Negras, Mexico, where they would try to cross the Rio Grande and reach the United States, according to a report by Radio Darío.

The man was a radio announcer on Metro Stereo and Radio Darío in León and always maintained communication with his colleagues. The last thing he reported, according to the journalistic notes of Radio Darío, was: “Today (Saturday) I leave for Piedras Negras (Mexico) at one in the afternoon. Tomorrow (Sunday) at eight in the morning I am trying to cross the river”.

Family urges support to repatriate the body of the announcer

Texas Nicaraguan Communityhours after requesting support to find the family of Rojas Bordas, reported that they managed to locate the announcer’s family and that this Monday, May 2, “they were will coordinate the appointment with the Public Ministry of Mexico to begin the recognition of the family.

The organization indicated that for now, what the family requires is “support to repatriate the body” of the Leon announcer. “The costs of his transfer are $3,200, placed at the Nicaraguan airport, with the La Paz Funeral Home company,” they detailed.

With the death of Calixto Nelson Rojas Bordas, There are already 15 Nicaraguans who have died trying to reach the United States so far in 2022. CONFIDENTIAL documented that between March and April of this year, 14 Nicaraguans died trying to cross irregularly into the United States. “Most died while trying to cross the Rio Bravo, also known as the Rio Grande, and others in traffic accidents or trapped in abandoned vans,” the report details.

The number of Nicaraguans migrating to the United States has increased in the last year. According to US Customs and Border Protection, in 2021 there were a total of 87,530 apprehensions. And in the first quarter of 2022 there are already 49,738, more than half of 2021.