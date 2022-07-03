Leonid Rógozov, the man who operated on his own appendix – Health

The race between capitalism and communism was at one of its highest points in history in the 1960s, with the crown jewel being the landing on the Moon in 1969. While the United States sought to demonstrate the feats that could be achieved thanks to the free market, the Soviet Union (USSR) focused on celebrating heroes who came from the working class.

In the midst of the Cold War, the Soviets began expeditions in Antarctica that, in addition to exploring the territory and taking the opportunity to establish state research bases, searched for the lost kingdom of Shambhala, a mythical Tibetan power. The Bolsheviks through these expeditions had the purpose of merging the philosophy of the East to reinforce the influence of the USSR in Central Asia.

In 1961, the sixth expedition was launched in order to establish an operations center in the Schirmacher Oasis: the Novolazarevskaya base equipped with 12 members. Leonid Rogozov, 27, was the only doctor on the expedition. Once established, the team was trapped in a hostile winter.

After 36 days of travel, the expedition arrived in Antarctica by ship. The crew was clear in stating that they would not return until the following year due to winter. Flying was also not an option, as the snow and blizzards made it impossible.

After two months, Rogozov’s health suddenly began to decline and his team would be faced with a crossroads of life and death with no chance of seeking outside help.

This is how Leonid Rogozov, after considering his symptoms and his options, determined that the cause of his pain was acute appendicitis. According to the Mayo Clinic portal, Untreated appendicitis can result in the appendix perforating, causing the infection to spread throughout the abdomen, compromising other organs. This situation puts the life of the patient at risk.

After his surgery, the practice of teaching all members of an expedition to perform an appendectomy was standardized. Photo: Archive of Vladislav Rogozov

Rogozov feared that his appendix would burst, so with minimal surgical tools and a team unfamiliar with medicine, he made the decision to remove the organ himself.

“It was a medical condition that had to be operated on many times, and in the civilized world it is a routine operation. Unfortunately, at that time he was not in the civilized world. Instead, he was in the middle of a polar desert,” explained Vladislav Rogozóv, the doctor’s son, in a conversation with the British media ‘BBC’.

surgery on himself

He was so systematic that he even gave them instructions on what to do if he lost consciousness.

The doctor described the pain as “a blizzard, wailing like 100 jackals,” according to a travelogue he inherited from his son.

In the midst of pain, Rogozov could not just sit back and die in the middle of nowhere. It was thus that he elaborated a detailed plan to perform an auto-appendectomy where he explained step by step how he would perform the operation on himself along with specific tasks and functions that his fellow expedition members would carry out.

“He was so systematic that he even gave them instructions on what to do if he lost consciousness, how to inject adrenaline and give him artificial respiration,” Vladislav said in the BBC interview.

The main assistants had to provide him with the surgical instruments, correctly position the lamp and hold the mirror with which Rogozov could clearly see his organs and correctly complete the surgery. The director of the station, although he did not perform functions within the surgical process, was present in case any of the assistants fainted.

Rogozov was able to complete the procedure without major complications, although when he reached the final, most difficult part of the operation, he almost lost consciousness, since the loss of blood and the almost two hours of operation suffocated his brain.

Used as Soviet propaganda

Although they were in the middle of nowhere, the war between capitalism and communism was still present. Once his self-diagnosis was made, Rogozov had to ask permission from Moscow to perform the surgery on himself.

The failure of the operation, which involved Rogozov’s death, could be seen as negative publicity for the Soviet Antarctic program. After the intervention of the director of the Novolazarevskaya base, he was able to get the blessing of the party to start the surgical intervention.

The surgeon with his son, Vladislav. Photo: Archive of Vladislav Rogozov

After surviving his own operation and expedition, Leonid Rogozov became a national hero. His survival story and his incredible feat of operating on himself under extreme conditions became a powerful legend for Soviet propaganda.

Yuri Gagarin’s arrival in space happened 18 days before Rogozov’s self-appendectomy, hence Soviet propaganda compared both stories as heroic deeds that put the Russians on high.

After his return to Russia, Leonid Rogozov was awarded the Order of the Red Banner of Labour, which honored the great deeds that men did to exalt the Soviet State.

