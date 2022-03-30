Leónidas Medina Arvelo, accused in Operation 13, has been a fugitive for 10 months

Leonidas Medina Arvelo, alias Nazareth or Nazais the only one of those accused in operation 13 who has not been tried by the Dominican authorities.

From mid-May 2021, weeks before the operation was announcedMedina Arvelo was already outside Dominican territory and since then he has remained a fugitive from justice.

According to the Public Ministry, “Nazareth” was designated as the “operational axis of the operation for the materialization of the facts.”

Records indicate that in May 2021 Nazareth left the country twice: On May 5, Nazareth left Las Américas International Airport for the United States on Delta airlines flight 1863.

The objective of this exit was, according to the formal file deposited by the Public Ministry, “to carry out the collection of the money resulting from the fraudulent maneuver to the National Lottery, where banks installed in different warehouses and business establishments in the different states where they sell lotteries.”

His trip was 6 days, returning to the country on May 11 on flight 1908 from New York.

His second and last registered flight from the Dominican Republic was on May 15, according to the Ticket Control Department of the General Directorate of Migration. yesand the destination or purpose of the trip is unknown.

Nor has his name been indicated on the list of Dominicans wanted by Interpol.

According to reports from the Public Ministry, Medina Arvelo began planning the fraudulent operation together with the former administrator of the National Lottery, Luis Maisichell Dicent; and with William Lizandro Rosario Ortiz, former president of the National Federation of Banks (Fenabanca).

The authorities indicated that Medina Arvelo would have met repeatedly with others involved to tell them about the fraud of the special draw held on May 1, 2021.

During the meetings, they rehearsed with a metal raffle and white gloves next to the accused Miguel Arsenio Mejia Rodriguez, the blind person who participated in the real draw.

“Nazaret and/or Naza met with the defendant Valentina Rosario Cruz, prior to draw No. 6066, in the Cervantes park, located on George Washington Avenue, Colonial Zone, National District, where he gave her the bolus marked with the number 13 that would be used as the first prize of draw No. 6066 in the National Lottery”, indicates the court document.

The others involved in the case are Felipe Santiago Toribio (el Chago), Eladio Batista (el Gago), Carlos Manuel Berigüete Pérez, Jonathan Augusto Brea Ovalles, Valentina Rosario, Miguel Mejía, Edison Manuel Perdomo and Rafael Mesa Nova.