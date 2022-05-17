Leonor Espinosa was chosen as the best chef on the planet

The gastronomic culture represents an art that is nourished daily with the exploration of new flavors, concepts and trends. For this reason, millions of chefs in the world dream that their dishes are capable of delighting the most demanding palates, guaranteeing unique experiences that can only be fostered by food.

The list The World’s Best 50 Restaurants It is one of the most important in the field of gastronomy. Every year it presents a ranking with the best restaurants on the planet, especially highlighting its chefs and the work they have developed from the culinary art and this 2022 the title of Best Female Chef in the World is for a Colombian: the recognition was given to Leonor Espinosa, owner of the LEO restaurant in Bogotá.

According to the article published on the award website, although she never studied to be a chef, Leonor has been at the forefront of innovation in the gastronomic industry for 15 years, forging a style of cooking that is “unique, cerebral and profound, which sets her apart from her contemporaries.” , at the same time that it seeks to use gastronomy as a tool for socioeconomic development”.

Espinosa studied economics and fine arts, worked as an advertising executive until she was 35 years old, but she realized that this path did not allow her to satisfy her creative spirit. It was then that gastronomy became the means to channel her profession, building the pillars of a legacy that today is recognized throughout the world.

Leo delved into the kitchen, learned and perfected his techniques to open, in 2005, his restaurant, LEO, recognized as Leo Cocina y Cava. The concept of it, called Cycle-Biome, is based on finding innovative ways to incorporate rarely used species in a new type of modern Colombian cuisine.

“I receive this award with great joy because now my voice can be heard a little more, which will allow me to continue basing gastronomy as a prevailing instrument in the generation of socioeconomic well-being, especially in developing countries,” said the Colombian chef. receiving recognition.

In 2017, Leonor Espinosa was recognized as the Best Female Chef in Latin America, becoming one of the most important personalities in Colombia through a work that she celebrates by promoting not only local Colombian products and flavors, but also by highlight the value of the country’s biodiversity and the social aspects of gastronomy. That same year he also received the Basque Culinary World Prizea worldwide recognition granted by the Basque Culinary Center and the Basque Government for people whose projects have improved conditions through food.

In 2020 he received the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice as part of the only award voted by Latin American chefs to honor a colleague who has a positive impact on the restaurant scene. His restaurant currently ranks 46th in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and on the 14th The Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

In 2008, he founded the non-profit organization Funleo with his daughter, Laura Hernández-Espinosa, who is also sommelier and creative of LEO’s beverage concept. The mother-daughter team has helped unlock some of the secrets of indigenous ingredients and age-old techniques that inspire Leo’s unique menus. Today, Funleo continues to identify, claim and promote the culinary traditions of peasant, Afro and indigenous communities, while promoting their well-being and health with programs that improve the use of indigenous ingredients throughout the country and empower groups towards the food sovereignty.

The origin of each ingredient is highlighted on Leo’s menu, such as lemon and big-headed ants and mojojoy worms from the humid forest, pulantana from the desert, cacay and ogee from the foothills of the plainsamong many more.

“Leonor Espinosa has become one of the most iconic Latin American chefs of her generation, a defender of her country’s biodiversity and its cultural diversity like no other. Combining extensive scientific research with culinary innovation, she is a self-taught chef who continues to seek new insights as well as to educate others. We are delighted to be able to recognize her incredible work with this important award,” said William Drew, Chief Content Officer of The 50 Best Restaurants in the World.

Through her Twitter account, Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez celebrated the recognition of Leonor Espinosa: “What pride to be a woman and Colombian! Knowing that we have @Leoescocina as one of uswho represents me like so many who work tirelessly to dignify women and occupy the leadership spaces that contribute to achieving a sustainable country that generates jobs”.