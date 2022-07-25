Leonor wears a dress with a nod to Letizia and the name of a princess in the Plaza del Obradoiro

The Princess of Asturias continues her rise as a style icon, joining the most cutting-edge trends in her long-awaited new public appearance. Eleanor (16 years) has chosen a dress color block to preside with his parents the Floral Offering to the Saint on the feast of Santiago Apóstol. Striking and innovative, it also serves to wink at her mother, since it is from the same firm as the dress cut out with which the Queen left everyone speechless last May at a Red Cross event and was criticized by many.

Although the heiress has opted for a somewhat more discreet design, the fact that she has chosen Cayro Woman for this act is a sign that she has common tastes with Letizia (49) and, like her, he likes to take risks.

Leonor has done it with color panels, with a dress that, moreover, She has a princess name. This is the Yasmin model, from the new Cayro Woman collection, priced at 89.90 euros. Combining pink and red panels, the teenager joins one of the favorite duos of influencers What alexa chung (38) and actresses like Emma Stone (33).

Princess Leonor in a Yasmin dress.

Lowering the tone of the main piece a little, the eldest daughter of the Kings arrived at the Plaza del Obradoiro in Santiago de Compostela with its beige ballrooms by Carolina Herrera and the hair worked with soft waves at the ends. A light makeup effect good face with gloss Coral on the lips finished off a perfect style for the occasion, more ladylike than the one she wore last year.

For its part, Sofia (15) once again played a discreet role in this institutional act, insofar as look it means. She in mint green, with a dress from her favorite firm, the same one she chose for the white two-piece at the Princess of Girona awards. It is a design by Bruna that is reduced on the web from 145 to 116.90 euros and that, in addition, has been modified because the original is midi long and long sleeve. The infanta has preferred to shorten it. Again, without heels, so as not to surpass neither her mother nor her sister, since she is taller than both. She opted for some air-matched ballerinas naive

The infanta Sofía, discreet in blue.

The infanta also wore one of those semi-collected that you like so much, removing from the face two side strands, attached at the back. He was complicit with Leonor at all times, and both exchanged glances and comments. They have missed each other a lot during the heiress’s stay in Wales and this summer they will make up for lost time. They still have more than a month to go, since it will not be until the end of August when the princess returns to boarding school to start her second year of high school.

