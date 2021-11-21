Leopolda 2021, third day. Waiting for the closing speech by Matteo Renzi / DIRECT

Florence, 21 November 2021 – It will obviously be Matteo Renzi to close the eleventh edition of the “Leopolda”, the event organized by the leader of Italy Viva. His speech (which should take place at 12) is highly anticipated, but in the meantime work continues this morning in the old railway station in Florence. On stage to kick off Davide Faraone And Roberto Giachetti. A long applause greeted the intervention of Maria Elena Boschi and a standing ovation at its conclusion.

“Anyone who thinks of going with Salvini and Meloni or Conte and Taverna is free to leave, they will have our respect, but we will go elsewhere” said Boschi, group leader of Italia Viva in the Chamber. Boschi also talks about the investigation into Banca Etruria. “I have been massacred for years and there are specific responsibilities, the political leaders are the ones who profited from this, the populists. What was the truth, the press knew and the politicians who reduced MPS in the conditions in which they know. it is, the same of the leftist who waged war inside and out, D’Alema and his friends. “This was stated by the group leader of IV in the Chamber, Maria Elena Boschi, at Leopolda. Citing the Banca Etruria case, Boschi has I talked about the Casalino and Di Maio mud machine, done voluntarily and consciously. They tried to massacre me as a woman and as a person because they couldn’t do it on merit, on my parliamentary work “.









“In 2022 after more than 50 years we will return to the moon as Italy, as Europe” and “next year we will also be on Mars looking for life, with a drill to search for life under the Martian surface”. This was said by astronaut Luca Parmitano speaking from the stage of Leopolda 11 in Florence.

“There is a very important Draghi effect, but this is a recovery that also comes from afar, in particular from the reforms and economic policy actions implemented by the Renzi government and then continued by the Gentiloni government in the middle of the last decade”. This was stated by Marco Fortis, economist and vice president of the Edison Foundation.









“Renew Europe is a far-sighted project, it is an alliance in which everyone has taken a step back to count more all together. Yesterday I heard Costa and Della Vedova, we presented the reality, not the idea or the project, but the reality of Renew Europe in Italy “. This was said by MEP Sandro Gozi speaking at the Leopolda in Florence. “I believe that in Italy, in addition to the same far-sightedness, we must have a sense of urgency, let’s make this alliance for Italy, I haven’t heard any differences between the words of Renzi, Della Vedova, Costa. Let’s do it without personalities. We need a an alliance that supports the Draghi agenda and continues that path after 2023 “.

“I oppose the entry of the 5-star Movement into the European Socialist Party. The PSE is not a hotel by the hour, it is not a hotel for sovereignists, populists and anti-system parties”. The socialist senator Riccardo Nencini said this to the Leopolda.