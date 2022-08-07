Leptospirosis and its damage to the liver and kidneys

Doctors suspect leptospirosis when characteristic symptoms occur in people who have traveled to an area where there is an outbreak of this disease.

In about 90% of those infected, the symptoms of leptospirosis are not severe. Photo: Shutterstock.

The medical literature defines leptospirosis as a potentially serious infection that is caused by the Leptospira bacteriaand are named for the spiral shape called spirochetes.

Specialists indicate that most people become infected through contact with contaminated soil or water during outdoor activities, and its most common manifestations are fever, headache and other symptoms, in two phases separated by a few days.

Additionally, it is an infection that, when serious, is life-threatening, because it damages multiple organs, including the liver and kidneys.

In this sense, the detection of the bacteria is carried out in a sample taken from the infected tissue, in order to confirm the diagnosis.

Infections caused by this condition are treated with antibiotics and, yes, they are serious, sometimes with intravenous fluids and dialysis.

Origin of the virus

In the Merck manual, they state that the leptospirosis It appears in many domestic and wild animals, including rats, dogs, and farm animals such as cattle, horses, sheep, goats, and pigs.

Even these animals act as carriers and harbor the bacteria in their urine; others get sick and die. Infection can be contracted directly, through contact with infected animals, or indirectly, through contact with soil and water contaminated by infected urine.

The leptospirosis it is an occupational disease among farmers and personnel working in sewage and slaughterhouses. However, most people become infected during outdoor activities, coming into contact with contaminated soil or fresh water, especially swimming or walking in shallow water.

Outside the United States, outbreaks have occurred after heavy rains or freshwater flooding. The Leptospira bacteria they can survive for several weeks or months in freshwater sources. However, they can survive for only a few hours in salt water.

Health authorities indicate that between 100 and 150 infections of this type are reported each year in the United States, and that they occur mainly in late summer and early fall. Given that the leptospirosis mild has nonspecific, flu-like symptoms, many infections probably go unrecognized.

Prevention of leptospirosis

The antibiotic doxycycline can prevent leptospirosis; It is given by mouth once a week to people who may be exposed to the bacteria, for example, those who live in an area where a disease outbreak is taking place. leptospirosis or they travel to that area.

Treatment of leptospirosis

*Antibiotics

*Those with Weil syndrome may need blood transfusions and hemodialysis.

Mild infections are treated with antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, ampicillin, doxycycline, or azithromycin, given by mouth.

In severe cases, antibiotics such as penicillin or ampicillin or ceftriaxone may be given intravenously. Fluids with salts are also given.

Those affected by this disease do not have to remain isolated, but precautions must be taken when handling and disposing of their urine.

Those with Weil syndrome may require blood transfusions and, if they have kidney failure, may require hemodialysis.

