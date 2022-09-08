L’Equipe launches a collection of NFTs for the Ballon d’Or

Posted Sep 8, 2022, 6:04 PM

Karim Benzema ? Lionel Messi? Kylian Mbappe? Who will be the 66th Ballon d’Or? While this question animates the discussions between football lovers around the world, the group l’Equipe, which organizes the ceremony, is innovating for its new edition. The trophy will be awarded on October 17 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, during a ceremony broadcast in nearly 200 countries.

If it is the famous 15 kg brass ball encased in a block of pyrite that each of the 30 nominees hopes to receive, the best player on the planet will also be the first to receive a “digital double” of his trophy this year. in the form of NFTs. A first for an award ceremony of this kind, all sectors combined, according to the French media group. The virtual trophy will be registered on the blockchain, the technology behind the NFT which makes it possible to associate a digital object with a certificate of authenticity.

A collection of 2022 NFTs

L’Equipe will also launch a collection of 2022 NFTs shortly before the ceremony. As with many other NFT collections, some of them will entitle the holder of the digital work to benefits such as access to events or exclusive content developed by the Ballon d’Or brand. Three other NFTs designated in 3D by crypto-artist Léo Caillard will be auctioned to give access to the October 17 ceremony.

“With many changes for this edition in the organization of the ceremony such as the date or the constitution of the jury, this edition represents the opportunity to bring a touch of innovation to the Ballon d’Or brand” explains Emilie Montané, director of strategy and development for the L’Equipe group.

While the NFT market has collapsed after a period of euphoria, the group believes that “there is a significant community of buyers that has consolidated”. “NFTs are a new market that, like any new market, goes through periods of speculation and stabilization. We can therefore think that the market has cleared up, that there are fewer transactions at crazy prices,” explains the strategic director.

The sale could generate more than 500,000 euros, to which will be added the revenue from the auctions. The Team will also charge a commission of 7.5%. in the secondary market. Part of the profits generated by the operation will be donated to the Fondaction l’Equipe, which supports projects of general interest linked to sport, the group wishes to specify.

A more connected audience

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is one of the most watched trophy presentations in the world and represents a very valuable asset for the L’Equipe group. In 2021, 1.3 million Internet users were present on the L’Equipe platform live, 200 million people were reached on social networks and 5.1 million videos on the Ballon d’Or were viewed on the whole day.

On the strength of this exposure, the objective of the L’Equipe group with this project is to “make the Ballon d’Or brand known to another target, younger and connected, in particular crypto enthusiasts and to federate a community” underlines the leader.

With this in mind, the group wants to bring the event to life “all year round” and is testing new uses of Web3 with the animation of a group on the social network Discord. “This first collection calls for others because the Ballon d’Or and more broadly the L’Equipe group and the Amaury group want to project themselves in a sustainable way into the world of Web3” aims the media group.