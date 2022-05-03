Les 12 coups de midi: new clues to help you find who is hiding behind the mysterious star, elimination of Sylvie! We are moving slowly but surely towards the mysterious star of Jean-Luc Reichmann’s game “Les 12 coups de midi”. For several days we have been entitled to several new clues, one of which was revealed on yesterday’s show, Monday, May 2, 2022. That was for the good news. The other news is the elimination of Sylvie!



The 12 strokes of noon: new clues about the mysterious star

So we start with the mysterious star behind which is hidden…? So far, we had in our possession the following clues:

– the London Underground, the Tube

– make-up

– a journalist microphone

Since yesterday, a new clue has appeared: an old yellow transistor.



What can help us find who is hiding behind this mysterious star? So far, not really. This new clue even seems to puzzle some Internet users whose certainties have disappeared…

Yesterday noon, the new midday master (Quentin, editor’s note) unsuccessfully proposed the name of TF1 journalist Anne-Claire Coudray.

Reminder of the names already proposed: Christian Jacques, Marc Bloch, Agatha Christie, President Nasser, Elisabeth II, Omar Sy, Lorànt Deutsch, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Christophe Lambert, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Nabilla, Francis Lalane, Sting , Antoine de Caunes, Nelson Monfort, Anne-Claire Coudray.

Elimination of Sylvie

But the issue of this May 2, 2022 was also marked by the elimination of Sylvie after 7 victories and a very nice prize pool of €28,700.

Instead of Sylvie, it was Quentin who became midday master. A first participation, a first victory and €1,500 to start his adventure.

The 12 noon shots video replay of Monday May 2, 2022

And if you couldn’t see the show, here is the replay video.

Will Quentin keep his title of midday master or will he be eliminated before he finds the mysterious star? Start of response later from 12 p.m. on TF1 then in replay on MYTF1



