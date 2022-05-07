Les 12 coups de midi: Quentin still there, a new clue to the mysterious star (VIDEO)

“Les 12 coups de midi” of May 6, 2022, Quentin’s 6th victory, a new clue to the mysterious star – New victory for Quentin yesterday in Jean-Luc Reichmann’s daily game “Les 12 coups de midi”. Indeed, Quentin achieved a 6th victory and he has a personal kitty of 19,100 euros.



But while the mysterious star should certainly be discovered next week, Quentin doesn’t seem very inspired.



Indeed, while many clues are now present and a baby chair is revealed, Quentin believed that it was a producer’s chair and proposed the name of Cyril Hanouna. Missed !

We remind you of the clues present:

– the London Underground, the Tube

– make-up

– a journalist microphone

– a yellow transistor

– a liner

– a baby chair



Reminder of the names already proposed: Christian Jacques, Marc Bloch, Agatha Christie, President Nasser, Elisabeth II, Omar Sy, Lorànt Deutsch, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Christophe Lambert, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Nabilla, Francis Lalane, Sting , Antoine de Caunes, Nelson Monfort, Anne-Claire Coudray, Franck Dubosc, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cyril Hanouna

The 12 noon shots video replay of Friday May 6, 2022

And if you couldn’t see today’s show, here’s the replay video.