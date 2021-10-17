Les jeunes amants. The review of the film

From an idea by Solveigh Anspach, a restless film about the impossibility of happiness at times too explained but with intense moments thanks also to the interpretations of Fanny Ardant and Melvil Poupaud

The final dedication to Solveigh Anspach, the Franco-Icelandic filmmaker in 2015 is not accidental; Les jeunes amants in fact, it was born from an original idea of ​​his. It is a film about passions and illness. There are no revelations from Carine Tardieu’s previous film, Take away a doubt but rather it is a restless tale about the search for and the impossibility of happiness.

The fates of Shana (Fanny Ardant) and Pierre (Melvil Poupaud) crossed paths in Lyon in 2006 in a hospital. She was the friend of the dying woman, he the doctor who took care of the patient who was immediately struck by the woman’s charm. They reunite 15 years later and tell each other their stories and private pains. Pierre is married and has two children and is much younger than Shana, a retired architect who tries to help her daughter in her messed up life. After the meeting in the Irish countryside, the passion runs on the tracks, on the Paris-Lyon-Paris line. The two begin a relationship, full of uncertainties about their future and that of their families.

Fanny Ardant skilfully highlights Shana's emotional and physical fragility and shows her emotions even with a single glance or silence. But it's all the cast to work in Les jeunes amants, from Melvil Poupaud to Cécile de France who also starred in Take away a doubt. The limit is probably to point out the moods with a gesture (the roses thrown on him, the detail of the hands) or with a writing bordering on verbiage: the confession of a betrayal, medical explanations on medicines and the state of patient health. The film, however, has moments of considerable intensity at the same time from that of Shana who bursts into tears in front of her daughter to that in which the woman sees Pierre from a distance helping a girl with a suitcase.

Les jeunes amants it is a film about time that remains, about nostalgia for the past (especially of a certain French cinema). In the 'brief meeting' of the two protagonists, the intersections in the subway of Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep come to mind in To fall in love but above all the intersections of chance and destiny of Claude Lelouch's cinema emerge in another film of men and women, of parallel intertwining, where destiny always remains something totally uncontrollable and unmanageable.

