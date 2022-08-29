Les Miserables on RTVE Play









RTVE Play takes us to the France of the year 1815. And this time he does it through one of the great literary classics of history: The Miserables. On this occasion, it has been the BBC who has been in charge of dividing the work into six exciting television episodes what can you enjoy on our platform until next August 31.

A classic brought to the small screen on RTVE Play

After Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo, and in the midst of a unstable social and political climatethe lives of various characters converge with each other. Jean Valjeana prisoner who has served a sentence for steal to feed his family, is marginalized from the system. Driven by his needs, the man is forced to continue stealing, until an encounter with Bishop Myriel will make him change his attitude and redeem himself. It will be then when this achieve a comfortable position in society and extend your hand to the neighbors of Montreuil already cosette. However, the criminal acts he has committed since his release from prison will lead him to flee and take shelter in convents and sewers. will go through the waterloo concentration camps and for the barricades of the revolutionary Paris of 1832 trying to seek justice for himself and for all those who, like him, have been denied. Thus, the French poet and novelist distinguishes between wretched sons of material degradationthose to whom only their dignity remains and, wretched product of moral degradationto those who have nothing left because they have even lost what makes them people: his humanity.