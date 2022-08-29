Les Miserables on RTVE Play
RTVE Play takes us to the France of the year 1815. And this time he does it through one of the great literary classics of history: The Miserables. On this occasion, it has been the BBC who has been in charge of dividing the work into six exciting television episodes what can you enjoy on our platform until next August 31.
A classic brought to the small screen on RTVE Play
After Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo, and in the midst of a unstable social and political climatethe lives of various characters converge with each other. Jean Valjeana prisoner who has served a sentence for steal to feed his family, is marginalized from the system. Driven by his needs, the man is forced to continue stealing, until an encounter with Bishop Myriel will make him change his attitude and redeem himself. It will be then when this achieve a comfortable position in society and extend your hand to the neighbors of Montreuil already cosette.
However, the criminal acts he has committed since his release from prison will lead him to flee and take shelter in convents and sewers. will go through the waterloo concentration camps and for the barricades of the revolutionary Paris of 1832 trying to seek justice for himself and for all those who, like him, have been denied. Thus, the French poet and novelist distinguishes between wretched sons of material degradationthose to whom only their dignity remains and, wretched product of moral degradationto those who have nothing left because they have even lost what makes them people: his humanity.
about the characters
Jean Valjean: interpreted by Dominic West. is the character protagonist of the work He was in jail because stole a loaf of bread. After almost twenty years in prison, upon his release, the man will find that society despises him. His is a life sentence.
Fantine: interpreted by Lily Collins. Is about a 15-year-old girl in love with a man who has impregnated her. She is fired from the factory where she works because she is going to be a mother. At that time, she has no choice but to prostitute themselves in order to survive.
Cossette: is the daughter of Fantine. Your life is complex and the family with which the abuser lives and forces her to work despite her young age. It is Valljean who saves the young woman from this nightmare and takes her with him pretending to be father and daughter.
Javert: interpreted by David Oyelow. The Inspector Javert meet Jean Valjean since this was a prison guard when he was in jail. Upon meeting again, Javert realizes that has changed identity and he suspects that he does it because run away from justice.
If you haven’t seen it, you’ve probably heard of it. This summer she returns to enjoy The Miserables on RTVE Play. You can see it on our platform, when and how you want. Do not miss it!