Les Promesses: review of the film with Isabelle Huppert

Les Promesses: as pleasant as bureaucratic

However, in its proving to be a pleasant work, to be enjoyed with simplicity without having to activate any study mechanism on the sciences and political classes, Les Promesses it has a flatness on its surface which tends, however, to create a certain distance from the public, making it burdened and reticent in the face of the continuous bureaucratic solutions and clauses in front of which it finds itself. A film that has the same verve as a condominium meeting or a session attended by some official official, where technicalities and specificities tend to replace involvement and emotions, the ones that could have helped the film take.

A vital momentum that the film presents only in its agitated end, when the decisions of the mayor Huppert also fall on the other characters and in particular on his deputy dressed in elegant clothes. Reda Kateb. The latter not only a face that stands out on the screen with all its decisive connotations, but the true heart of a work that puts on the same plate an idealistic side and another strictly, brutally real of politics, the one that sees wanting to carve out a small place in order not to be replaced, even having to renounce the principles and teachings that he has pursued for a lifetime.