Leslie Grace premieres the theme song “Good Day”

Getty Leslie Grace surprised her fans with the premiere of her new song titled “Good Day”.

Vibrant Dominican performer and actress Leslie Grace today releases her song “Buen Día” through Sony Music Latin. This single is accompanied by a fun and imaginative animated video.

Overflowing with positive energy, “Buen Día” is written by Leslie with Daniel Rondón, Claudia Prieto and Mr. NaisGai, who also serves as producer. Recorded at A2F studios in Miami, this track mixes pop, rock and hip-hop genres to highlight the multiple vocal facets of this award-winning artist.

The lyrics speak of having a good day in everyday life and sentimental: “It’s a good day to fall in love, see those eyes a work of art, if you look at me nothing is wrong, it sounds like a lie but it’s true”.

Enjoy the music video for “Buen Día”, the new song by Leslie Grace





Directed by expert animator Matt Hutchings in Birmingham, England, the video stars an enterprising student from humble beginnings who overcomes her fears and overcomes all obstacles that come her way.

Directed by expert animator Matt Hutchings in Birmingham, England, the video stars an enterprising student from humble beginnings who overcomes her fears and overcomes all obstacles that come her way. Any similarity to the successful career of Leslie Grace is not coincidental.

This single follows a special campaign between Leslie and General Mills for “Breakfast with Famous Friends” that features Leslie in limited edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes. Cinnamon Toast Crunch breakfast cereal is also featured in this video, and fans of Leslie can get a limited-edition cereal box depicting her as a cinnamoji wearing a NEFF-branded hat by going to CinnamonToastCrunch.com.

“Buen Día” follows in the footsteps of “Bachatica,” Leslie’s first solo single since 2016. As an actress, Leslie was recently cast as the lead character of DC Comics’ Batgirl in a feature film to be released by Warner Bros and HBO Max. Additionally, Leslie recently starred in the musical film “En El Barrio.”

Leslie Grace: What you should know about the actress and singer with Dominican roots

Leslie Grace Martínez, artistically known as Leslie Grace, is an American actress and singer of Dominican descent. In the musical field, Grace has released two studio albums: Passion (2019) and Leslie Grace (2013).

As for her acting career, Leslie ventured into the Hollywood industry with her leading role in the musical film “In the Heights”.

After her successful film debut, the charismatic performer is preparing to play Batgirl in the new HBO MAX movie, scheduled for release in 2022.

Along with her career as an actress and singer, Leslie Grace has been an ambassador for well-known brands in the United States such as Colgate and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Regarding her love life, Grace maintains a consolidated relationship with the American dancer and choreographer Ian Eastwood.