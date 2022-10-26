Leslie Jordan, actor of ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’, dies

Leslie Jordanthe actor whose wry southern accent and versatility made him a standout comedy and drama actor on such television series as “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story”, I passed away The winner of Emmywhose videos made him a social media star during the pandemic, I was 67 years old.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a tremendous talent and delight to work with, he also provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation in one of his most memorable moments.” most difficult times,” said a representative of Jordan in a statement Monday.

the native of Chattanooga, Tennesseewho won an outstanding award Emmy as a guest actor in 2005 for his role as beverly leslie in “Will&Grace”He had a recurring role on the sitcom Mayim Bialik “Call Me Kat” and starred in the comedy “The Cool Kids”.

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire”, “Boston Legal”, “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”. I played various roles in the series “American Horror Story”.

The production of “Call Me Kat” of Fox was discontinued after the death of Jordan. She had completed the work in nine episodes.

He died Monday in a car accident in the Hollywood area, according to reports from the celebrity website TMZ Y Los Angeles Timesciting unidentified police sources.

Stars of “Will & Grace” mourn their loss

“My heart is broken,” he tweeted. Sean Hayes. “Everyone who ever knew him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with a huge and caring heart. You will be missed my dear friend.”

“Crushed to learn of the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest, most flirty southern gentleman I’ve ever met,” he tweeted. Eric McCormac. “The joy and laughter he brought to each of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable.”

The executive director of GLAADthe media advocacy group LGBTQpraised Jordan as a talented artist who “charmed audiences for decades with candid characters onscreen and passionate LGBTQ advocacy offscreen.”

Jordan intended to help increase visibility LGBTQ and served as Grand Commissioner of the Nashville AIDS Walk last year, he said Sarah Kate EllisPresident and CEO of GLAADit’s a statement.

Jordan became famous with his reflections on the pandemic

Jordan gained an unexpected new following in 2021 when longtime resident of los angeles He spent time during the pandemic lockdown close to his family in his hometown. He broke the monotony by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.

Many of the videos Jordan included him asking “How are you doing?” and some included stories about Hollywood or her childhood growing up with identical twin sisters and her “mom” as she called her. She other times she did silly things like complete an indoor obstacle course.

“Somebody called from California and said, ‘Oh, honey, you’ve gone viral.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, I don’t have Covid. I’m just in Tennessee,'” he said. Jordan. celebrities like Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Alba and Anderson Cooperalong with brands like reebok Y Lululemonposted comments.