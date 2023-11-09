Leslie Polynesia’s Best Pregnancy Memes

Leslie surprises everyone with the news of her pregnancy. (Photo: CuartoScuro) (Capture)

One of the news that generated a large amount of surprise, comments and a wide topic of conversation (mainly on social networks) was the announcement of pregnancy influencer’s leslie who belongs to the internet-famous trio of brothers known as polynesian,

It generated feelings of nostalgia for a large number of Internet users, primarily because many of them believed that “time passes too quickly.” The explanation for this emergence of ideas is that the channel of polynesian One of the longest running in YouTube history and some even consider him the pioneer of youtuber,

leslie She is currently 27 years old, but for her followers, according to their views, she was still very young, as they call it pregnancy One of the “teenagers”, but the truth is not that, but that the years have passed and those who supported its trajectory from the beginning polynesian On the Internet they believe that everything “happened yesterday” and the best way to express it was through memes.

followers of leslie polynesia They were very excited because one of their favorite influencers broke the news that she would soon give birth to a baby. The celebration is because the content creator herself was extremely happy to become a mother for the first time and, because of her happiness, she wanted to share it with everyone she met. They will find it.

Internet users continue to express surprise at how much time they thought had passed in their lives leslieBut once they did the math they saw that it had actually been 8 to 9 years since they started following the influencer on their social networks, primarily their YouTube channel.

Platform Surprisingly, in it he talked about what it would be like to wake up and “tell everyone” Mother Was Leslie Polynesia, Well, thanks for the catch, he joked that one of them was reincarnated.

surprise was the biggest reaction pregnancy Of leslie polynesia, At the time of this publication, many people were not believing that the YouTuber would become a mother and eventually take another step in her personal life.

the subject of Juan de Dios Pantoja And his infidelity is confirmed by this Kimberly Loaiza (who is still the influencer’s wife) was the one who issued the comments and opinions, but for many followers leslie polynesiaHe admitted that he was probably upset by the news pregnancy Young woman steals headlines with content creator scam.

Another topic that gave a lot to talk about, and finally they were compared to the member announcement polynesianIt was a revelation that MalumaThe Colombian singer, who belongs to the urban genre, will also become a father.

leslie polynesia She shared with all her followers that she is extremely excited as she is waiting be a mother And, apart from the touching messages, she shared an emotional video where she thanks everyone who supported her during her career as a YouTuber.

The member of the famous trio of YouTubers dedicated some words of gratitude to his followers for being a part of his life story since the age of 16. Credit: Instagram/@ppteamlesslie

“A new phase in my life, I am happy to share this big news with you, my family who have seen me grow up since the age of 16. We have told so many stories together that today a new story has to be written. “I love you,” he wrote. leslie polynesia On their social networks.

The reaction of Internet users was emotion, tenderness and surprise, but, unlike other cases, they did not receive criticism or comments that would be annoying to those who received them.