less and less space for other emergencies

One hundred million euros a month wasted due to madness No vax. There is not only the dramatic count of human lives. The intensive therapies they fill two-thirds with patients Covid not vaccinated and deaths continue to rise, so much so that yesterday they reached 300. Again: there are not only the side effects of 400 thousand surgeries postponed in a year because in the hospitals the forces were concentrated above all to stem the pandemic also in 2021, when we had already the weapon of vaccines that a minority refused causing trouble for themselves and for the majority of the country.

There is also an economic fact that sooner or later we will have to think about. How much do unvaccinated patients cost the national health system? We are talking about people who, if they agreed to get immunized, would drastically reduce the chances of ending up in intensive care. The graph drawn up by the Higher Institute of Health and relaunched the other day by the government is very clear: out of a hundred thousand unvaccinated citizens, 23 go to intensive care for Covid; out of a hundred thousand vaccinated for less than four months there is only 1. This figure should clarify the ideas even to those who have little confidence in mathematics. In other words: if all the hundred thousand of the first group had been vaccinated, in intensive care we would not have had 23 hospitalizations that cost the national health service 1,700 euros a day, but we would have had only one. The same reasoning can be made for hospitalizations in the medical area, where a Covid patient costs about 800 euros a day. In October Altems (High School of Economics and Management of the National Health Systems – Catholic University) carried out a first simulation for Il Sole 24 Ore which showed that no vax patients had cost 70 million euros in one month. The research considered the average days of hospitalization for a Covid patient: 11.3 in the medical area, 14.9 in intensive care.

Here, the calculation is already easy here: a Covid patient in intensive care costs an average of 25,500 euros. It will be said: but that money is also spent when a vaccinated patient ends up in intensive care. But there is a difference: a small minority, 20 percent of unvaccinated Italians of any age cause the vast majority of hospitalizations and increase the chances of ending up in intensive care by 22 times. With the ease of transmission of Omicron the chances of contagion are very high, according to the WHO one in two will be infected within two months: only that the vaccinated has done everything possible to raise a shield that in the vast majority of cases works, the not vaccinated takes a high risk that will weigh on the whole community. And in the last month those 70 million calculated by Altems in a non-serious phase of the pandemic, have become at least 100 million. If all Italians were vaccinated, the percentage of those who end up in hospital would be sustainable, the health system would hold up. But that 22 times higher contribution from the unvaccinated blows the system.

Professor Francesco Basile, president of the Italian Society of Surgery, tells us: «In one year we have postponed 400 thousand elections due to Covid. Theoretically they are postponable performances. For example, an operation for gallbladder stones, but let’s not forget that in any case gallbladder stones can give rise to an acute pathology, although not normally in a short time. In summary: interventions of this type should not be postponed either. Cancer patients are operated on, but also in this case there is no shortage of referrals, because they then need a place in intensive care that perhaps is not there because it is occupied by the patient No vax infected with Covid. When we calculated 400 thousand interventions postponed in a year, we planned to recover, to dispose of them in 2021. Unfortunately this only partially happened. Let’s say that we are still at 50 percent, 200 thousand in all of Italy. And the waiting lists are increasing again ». In summary: 80 percent of interventions are missing, perhaps because doctors and nurses are being diverted to Covid wards full of No vax patients. The picture described by Professor Francesco Cognetti (president of Foce, Foundation of oncologists, cardiologists and hematologists) is alarming: «We are very worried about the blockage of scheduled surgical activity caused by the new pandemic wave caused by the Omicron variant. It risks causing serious harm to our patients, about 11 million in Italy. The postponement of surgical interventions can favor the development of tumors in more advanced stages, with fewer chances of recovery ».