Less condoms due to Covid, so condom producers go into crisis- Corriere.it

Among the side effects of the Covid pandemic was a collapse in the use of condoms. The giants that produce them, directly and on behalf of third parties, such as the Malaysian giant of the Karex sector, have paid for it. In the last two years, the use of condoms has dropped by 40%, revealed in an interview with Nikkei Asia, Goh Miah Kiat, managing director of Karex, a giant listed on Bursa Malaysia, which produces almost a fifth of all condoms in the world. . The Karex group markets 5.5 billion condoms per year in 140 countries, with products sold under its own brand, One, and other products for third parties such as Durex. The main competitor, Thai Nippon Rubber, produces around 2 billion.

Families in the house, less sex, closed motels Contrary to what one might have imagined – explained Goh, a member of the third generation of the family who runs the company – people locked up at home did not have more sexual relations even if they had nothing else to do. This caused sales to collapse, leading the group to close fiscal 2020 with a net loss of around US $ 240,000. Not just a factor of minor decline in desire, the manager stressed. The social structure of the poorest and developing countries, where houses are generally crowded, also counted; in those countries couples choose to attend hotels and motels by the hour to have more privacy but these habits have been overwhelmed by Covid which has interrupted hotel stays. In addition, he pointed out, much of the condoms distributed by governments around the world, which reduced distribution significantly during Covid-19. This, he added, is actually a risk for the spread of AIDS: We must not overlook the frightening fact that even 40 years after the documentation of the first AIDS cases, the world continues to report 1.5 million HIV infections and 680,000 deaths from AIDS-related causes per year.



The alternative business: medical gloves The losses, said Goh, were contained thanks to the sale of other products such as lubricants and above all to the entry into the latex glove industry, which is increasingly in demand. But Malaysia’s leading natural latex producer and its largest companies – Top Glove, Supermax and Hartalega – control about three-quarters of the global supply. Malaysia exports 450,000 tons of natural latex per year, fourth in the world after Thailand, Indonesia and the Ivory Coast. In the last period, however, condom sales have still spread worldwide and Karex plants have again almost returned to full production.

