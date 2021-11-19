Less hospitalized: Sicily holds up

There are 501 new cases of coronavirus in Sicily, 10 more than yesterday. The Island is in eighth place (Lombardy is in first place with 1,705). Approximately 26,000 tests performed, with the positivity rate remaining just under 2%. Nine deaths (relating to several days), 385 recovered. 388 people (-6) are hospitalized in hospitals, of which 43 are in intensive care (the same number as yesterday).

This is the distribution of the new infected by province: 153 in Catania, 133 in Messina, 74 in Palermo, 42 in Syracuse, 35 in Trapani, 30 in Agrigento, 21 in Ragusa, 16 in Enna, 11 in Caltanissetta.

Throughout Italy there are 10,638 new positives, yesterday they were 10,172. There are 69 victims in one day (yesterday 72). 625,774 tests carried out (yesterday 537,765), the positivity rate is 1.7%, slightly down from the 1.9% recorded yesterday.

There are 503 patients in intensive care in Italy, 17 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 55. The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 4,088 (yesterday 4,060), or 28 more than yesterday. There are 132,513 currently positive for Covid in Italy, 5,428 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 4,893,887, the deaths 133,034. The discharged and healed are 4,628,340, an increase of 5,148 compared to yesterday.