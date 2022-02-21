“Less is more”, Joseph Baena’s biceps exercise

Joseph Baena’s biceps exercise: “Less is more…”

Yes, in fitness as in life or love, sometimes less is more. And Joseph Baena demonstrates them to us with this biceps exercise that he has published in his Instagram stories. The young man, son of bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been on the cover of our Men’s Health US magazine, and is now officially a fitness benchmark around the world.

In this arm exercise, straight bar standing biceps curl, the trick is to perform high repetitions and series, almost without rest, but with very little weight and exquisite technique. “Making the light weight heavy!!!”

It is about looking for the muscular overstimulation of the biceps by accumulation of repetitions and not so much of kilos. Something similar to what we do with the well-known 21 or 7-7-7, which really leaves our arms exhausted. These movements serve to seek maximum muscle congestion, in addition to hypertrophy and definition, not so much strength…

More biceps exercises to add to your weekly arm routine: Scott Bench Z-Bar Curls, Supine, Overhead and Neutral Pull-Ups, Alternate Dumbbell Bicep Curls, Hammer Curls, Waiter Curls, Spiderman Curls and Olympic Barbell Curls .

