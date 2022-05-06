less pink ribbons and more research

César Rodríguez, oncologist and vice president of SEOM; and Pilar Fernández, president of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Association.

The breast cancer It is the most common malignant tumor in women. In Spain about 35,000 new cases are diagnosed each yearone. 5 percent of patients with breast cancer debut in metastatic stage; and 30 percent of those diagnosed in a early stage experience a recurrence with metastasis over the yearstwo. Today, metastatic breast cancer is incurabletwo.

Therefore, the patients with metastatic breast cancer they do not feel identified with the pink ribbons and the optimism with which this disease is usually represented in the media and in society, where its reality does not have sufficient visibility. What they need is to be drive research for a cure and innovative drugs and diagnostic techniques. But they feel misunderstood.

“Breast cancer is identified at the social level with a tumor with a high probability of cure, in which therapeutic advances have led to more than 80 percent of patients survivingtwo. This leads to an optimism which can be excessive. The first problem of the patient with metastatic breast cancer is that she knows that it is not a curable disease and she does not see herself identified “, explains Cesar RodriguezVice President of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and medical oncologist University Clinical Hospital of Salamanca.

The fact that it is incurable does not mean that it is not treatable, since it is, and in many cases the treatment is achieved. disease chronification thanks to a very wide arsenal of treatments. The vice president of SEOM points to Medical Writing what is necessary improve research and focus it on metastatic disease “because that’s where the niche of women who we are not being able to heal. The goal should not be timing, but the cure”.



Metastatic breast cancer: patient needs

In addition to promoting research, it is also necessary to broaden the knowledge that this type of breast cancer is not a single disease, there is multiple subtypes with behaviors and treatments that can be very different3. That is, not all patients require the same medications. Therefore, it is key personalized approach for a very precise treatment and diagnosis.

César Rodríguez: “The objective of treatments should not be chronification, but rather a cure”

This is achieved, indicates the oncologist, with a better access to the latest diagnostic techniques, such as new sequencing platforms which are used to find out the tumor biology4. In this sense, Rodríguez defends that the therapeutic advances that are giving benefits be speeded up.

Improving and meeting the needs of patients with metastatic breast cancer is a task for the entire society. “Clinicians, health administration and pharmaceutical companieswe all have to do our part,” says César Rodríguez.



“Metastatic cancer patients are invisible”

Pilar Fernandezpresident of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Association, emphasizes that this disease is not curable, so patients depend on research and drugs, both those that are already on the market and the newest ones that are being developed. Therefore, this association not only supports patients and their families, but also fights for greater innovation.

Pilar Fernández: “Metastatic breast cancer patients depend on research”

So these patients seek visibility, information and encourage more and better research to achieve chronification and a cure for metastatic breast cancer as soon as possible. To these needs is also added a main demand, which is that the arrival of the innovative medicines to Spain.

“Patients with metastatic breast cancer are a reality that is not talked about. It seems that only talk about positivism and absolute pink it seems that you heal This reality is not counted“, manifests to this medium Pilar Fernández.

