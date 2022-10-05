Less tedious fasting and tolerable exercise improve health in obese women

Washington, Oct 4 (EFE).- The combination of Intermittent Fasting (TRE) and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) improves the health of women with obesity, according to research from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). ).

“TRE is a less tedious and more time-efficient method of losing weight compared to daily calorie counting, and HIIT is tolerable and safe for people who have been sedentary and can complete it within 30 to 40 minutes.” minutes,” explained Trine Moholdt, director of the Exercise, Cardiometabolic Health and Reproductive Research Group at NTNU.

The program is recommended “for people who want a relatively simple way to change their diet and exercise habits to improve their health,” Moholdt added.

The researchers observed good results from this combination in 131 women who were overweight or obese and who had risk factors for diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the journal Cell Metabolism published on Tuesday.

TRE alternates periods of fasting and food intake, while HIIT has anaerobic and aerobic exercise sessions in periods of between 4 and 30 minutes that result in high glucose metabolism and high lipid burning.

“TRE and HIIT alone have received increasing attention as effective and feasible strategies for at-risk populations,” Moholdt stressed.

“We wanted to compare the effects of the combination of TRE and HIIT with their effects alone to determine if TRE and HIIT would act synergistically to improve the health of people at risk of cardiometabolic disease,” he added.

For this study, researchers defined TRE as consuming all daily calories within a 10-hour period, and HIIT was defined as exercising at 90% of maximum heart rate for 35 minutes three times per week.

The researchers found that participants who combined both managed to improve their average long-term glycemic control. They were also able to reduce fat mass and improve their cardiorespiratory fitness.

But no statistically significant differences were seen in blood lipids, appetite hormones, and vital signs afterward compared with the control group.

Kamilla La Haganes, a doctoral student at NTNU, noted that another important finding of the study was that “regimen adherence rates matter.”

“Adherence rates to general lifestyle recommendations are low, and our diet and exercise strategy may serve as an alternative,” he added.

For his part, Moholdt recommended this type of program “for people who want a relatively simple way to change their diet and exercise habits to improve their health.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), black adults in the United States have the highest prevalence rate of obesity, at 49.9%, followed by Latinos at 45.6% and whites at 41.4%.

Women have a higher prevalence rate of obesity at 11.5%, compared to 6.9% for men.

(c) EFE Agency