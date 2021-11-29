Less than 13% of bitcoins are currently traded on the market

A report from Glassnode found that bitcoin supply exchanges are declining, which could be a sign of further price appreciation to come. As the world economy struggles with supply chain problems, bitcoin is grappling with its own problems of chain of supply. But unlike the economy, in this case it can actually mean good news.

With bitcoin’s price hitting an all-time high in early November, investors are removing their coins from exchanges, according to a report by blockchain analytics platform Glassnode which found that only 12.9% of the supply of circulating bitcoin is currently on the stock exchange. This trend began in August after bitcoin broke its downward momentum that followed May’s all-time high.

Credit: Pixabay

Glassnode points out that a growing share of bitcoin in exchanges was a sign that investors were ready to sell. His analysis showed that daily net withdrawals from exchanges had averaged 5,000 bitcoin, which was only marginally above bearish market levels, even though bitcoin’s price was within 10% of its all-time high at the time. of the publication. With record prices not discouraging people from holding onto their coins, more positives are expected.

While the coin supply is decreasing, the number of addresses participating in a bitcoin transaction is increasing. Glassnode found that 516,914 new addresses had participated in a transaction, a 72% increase over newcomers in early August. In fact, the total number of bitcoin addresses surpassed 900,000 for the first time ever.

Glassnode noted that this case was likely indicative of an accumulation phase, with the market punctuated by low activity, modest strategic spending by experienced holders, and large exchange outflows. If we believe Glassnode, bitcoin will end the year up from the $ 60,000 it was trading with for most of November. This would repeat the trend of the previous two bullish runs in 2013 and 2017.