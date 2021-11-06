less than 400 euros for the laptop with Ryzen 5. What a bomb!

What we suggest in this article is a real one bomb, for those who want a high performance laptop. This is the Lenovo V15-ADA, a laptop with a processor Ryzen 5 with exceptional performance considering the price that today drops to yours historical low.

Lenovo V15-ADA laptop: technical characteristics

The Lenovo V15-ADA is aimed at an audience that has the right dexterity to install the operating system independently. In case you are included among them, then we give you the opportunity to bring home a real marvel from a performance point of view. The computer, in fact, houses a processor AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, a 4-core, 8-thread CPU with a maximum frequency of well 3.7GHz. They are only flanked by this 4GB of RAM, however expandable with a few euros thanks to the free expansion slot. As for mass storage, it comes with a 256GB SSD. However, there is also the possibility of adding a second disk 2.5 inch HDD / SSD. It is an efficient and extremely performing configuration, usually with a much higher cost. Ideal especially for professional use, for those who need to manage heavy workflows in the shortest possible time. Perfect, however, also for study or entertainment as an alternative to low-end PCs that offer significantly lower performance.

Not to be underestimated, in fact, is the integrated graphics card Radeon Vega 8 which allows, with the necessary compromises, good performance even in video games. Excellent connectivity that provides a port HDMI for connecting a second monitor, both mirrored and extended, with a maximum resolution of 4K. Three USB Type-A ports, two of which with specification USB 3.0 high speed for data transfer. Not even a practical is missing TF card reader, plus the combined 3.5mm headphone / speaker and microphone jack. They close the inevitable wireless connections they include Dual band Wi-Fi And Bluetooth. The icing on the cake is autonomy, thanks to a battery capable of guaranteeing up to 10 hours video playback.

Thanks to a substantial price drop, the Lenovo V15-ADA can be bought on Amazon just 399 euros for a saving of well 180 euros on the list price. Considering the processor alone, it’s undoubtedly a bargain.