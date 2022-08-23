Less than 500 meters, 50 km/h max, here is the shortest motorway in France

Road friends, did you know the A623, the shortest motorway in our country? Nope ? You will also be surprised to know its size…

Driving is fun for many. Feeling the sun on your left arm, stagnating in the middle of traffic jams on August 15, supporting your friends’ infamous playlist… Seriously, driving remains a real joy for many. This is an opportunity to get out of the car of your dreams and see the country, beautiful landscapes and places still unknown except when…. When the motorway taken is the smallest in France !

The shortest motorway in France

Driving for hours and hours on the highway can sometimes be a nightmare. Some prefer the main roads with their stops, their bends, their cities to cross rather than these oceans of bitumen sometimes marked by these pesky trucks overtaking which take several minutes to reposition themselves. But don’t worry about the shortest highway in France the A623. But where can we find it? Well these are our friends fromOccitania who will be happy and more particularly the inhabitants of Toulouse!

Indeed, this small stretch of road is located to the south-east of the pink town as reported by our colleagues from Actu. It is defined as “a connecting bar (…) which connects the two Palays roundabouts“. Regulars will recognize the place!

Less than 500 meters

But then Jammie, how long is this famous highway? 415 meters… That’s just over four professional football pitches. She was measuring 2700 meters before reduction. It is a double voice where the maximum speed is 50 km/h. It is therefore useless to take yourself for Vin Diesel and hit the road like Fast And Furious!