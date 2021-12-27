less than 900 € with S-Pen and Chromebook as a gift

If you are looking for the best Samsung smartphone of 2021, you should definitely not miss the opportunity to buy today Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. In fact, a promotion has started that combines 3 of them together and that allows for a truly avant-garde technology park since in addition to a large discount you will have free Cover with integrated S-Pen and a Chromebook (adding 1 €).

New record low for Galaxy S21 Ultra and 2 greedy gifts

By clicking the link at the bottom of the news, you will have the opportunity to buy Galaxy S21 Ultra a 895 euros instead of 1279 euros without the need for any coupon, in fact this is automatically applied once added to the cart. It is a rather important price but in any case the all-time low never reached so far and a rare offer that guarantees you savings over 350 euros for a smartphone that remains the protagonist of the mobile scene, also because it has just received the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 update.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G mounts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at WQHD + resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1500 nit. The processor Exynos 2100, finally able to fill the gap with its counterpart Qualcomm, is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space and a 5000 mAh battery. The strength of the smartphone is the photographic sector with a 108 MP sensor with optical stabilization and f / 1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and a 10 MP sensor with excellent 3X zoom.

L’offer is proposed by MediaWorld and will allow you to receive free cover with S-Pen and, by adding only € 1 you will also have the Galaxy ChromeBook Go worth just over 300 Euros. How to use them? It’s very simple:

Add to cart Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on offer from MediaWorld at 895.30 euros

Instead of clicking “go to cart” stay on the page and click just below the cart icon next to the banner “ Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for € 399 “(He will be discounted too)

“(He will be discounted too) At this point open the cart and you will see the additional discount, paying the Chromebook only 1 € more

Complete the payment at 896.30 Euros.

By completing the purchase by December 31, 2021, you will be entitled to receive the Cover with S-Pen, info and regulation here.

Update at 13.30: as expected, the offer was literally snapped up and is now over. In order not to miss the best offers in real time, follow us on our Telegram Prices.Tech channel, we will notify you if it becomes available again.

You may also be interested in: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G review