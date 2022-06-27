less than a year after his arrival, PSG is already profitable

Last summer the PSG managed to attract the legend of FC Barcelona and the Soccer world: Lionel Messi. A year after this transfer, it is time to take stock. With 11 goals scored and 15 assists delivered in 34 games played, the player’s sporting record is below what the Parisian supporters expected.

Despite being 35 years old, having spent his entire career at Barça and having a new locker room to manage for the first time, the Pulga will not have been able to silence the critics of his level of game. Expected against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the sevenfold Golden Ball failed to respond and raise PSG to the next level.

As a reminder, the playmaker of Argentina still finished 2ᵉ best passer in Ligue 1 just behind his teammate: Kylian Mbappé (17 assists against 14 for Messi with 9 more games for the French.)

Very criticized after the double confrontation against the Merengues, the player pushed a rant, pointing the finger at the unfair media treatment of him.

Messi is more than profitable for PSG!

Arrived last year at PSG as a free player, Lionel Messi did not cost a Euro in transfer fee, which is incredible for a player of his caliber. If he arrived free, the player nevertheless has a gargantuan salary. If several sources mention a salary of 30M€ per year, some even mention a loyalty bonus of around 110M if he continues the Parisian adventure until 2024.

Despite these seemingly huge sums, PSG would have no trouble taking advantage of the Argentinian. In an interview for Marca: Nasser Al-Khelaifi drew up the economic balance sheet of Messi’s arrival in the Ile-de-France club.

“We don’t want to lose money.

Take Messi: we pulled off an incredible deal, both on and off the pitch. Less than a year later, it has already paid for itself.”

PSG wins with Messi

Indeed, just one year after the arrival of the Argentinian. A overall economic growth was observed at PSG. For example, certain agreements concluded between 3 and 5 million before the arrival of the Pulga are valued today between 5 and 8 million.

As a reminder, following the signing of the former number 10 Blaugrana, a dozen contracts linked to sponsorship were found, including that of Dior. PSG is increasingly involved in cryptocurrency, thanks to Lionel Messi, the crypto value of PSG would have doubled as soon as the transfer was announced. The Spanish media evokes revenue of around €300 million. Attendance records have been recorded this year and it is no coincidence, on the other hand, by the Messi effect, which is felt on social networks where PSG earns around 1.4 million subscribers per week.

Finally, there is the sale of jerseys. For the first time, PSG passes the milestone of one million shirts sold. Of all the PSG jerseys sold around the world, 60% of them bear the number 30. Even if Lionel Messi’s sporting record can be criticized, it remains a very profitable operation for PSG financially.

