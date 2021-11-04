Less Vaccine Revenue In 2021, Moderna Tumbles On Wall Street By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Modern (NASDAQ 🙂 slumps roughly 17% to $ 288.62 per share in trading on Thursday, after a significant cut in annual guidance on Covid-19 vaccine sales, despite a quarterly report that saw revenues soar to $ 5 billion. (many of which derive from the sale of the serum).

The pharmaceutical company said that vaccine revenues will be in a range of 15/18 billion dollars in 2021, a significant decline when considering the previous 20 billion expected, due to “problems in the production” of the antidote against. the coronavirus.

The revision goes against the trend of competitors such as Pfizer Inc (NYSE :), which raised its 2021 vaccine revenue forecast to $ 36 billion earlier this week.

It also weighs on what is happening in the United Kingdom, where the approval of Merck’s anti-Covid pill (NYSE 🙂 could change the narrative on the fight against the pandemic and on the vaccines themselves.

Moderna also lowered annual vaccine production plans to 700/800 million doses from previous estimates of 800 million / 1 billion, blaming longer lead times for international shipments that could shift deliveries to early 2022. According to what the company said, the drop in sales is also due to “the priority of deliveries to low-income countries, many of which do not yet have access to the first dose”.

“We are working hard to ensure that our vaccine is available in low-income countries with around 10% of our 2021 volume and significantly more than our 2022 volume destined for low-income countries,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel.

Looking at the third quarter numbers, revenue jumped to $ 5 billion, of which $ 4.8 billion came from vaccines. Since January, revenues have risen to 11.3 billion: (10.7 billion for vaccines), while in the first nine months of 2020, revenues were only $ 232 million. The profit was 3.33 billion dollars against a loss of 233 million dollars in the same quarter of 2020, while since January the net result has been equal to $ 7.3 billion from -474 million in 2020.