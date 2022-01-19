lesser known symptoms such as dry skin

Kidney disease is subtle because it is silent at first and noisy when the situation is severe. But there are some red flags we can pick up on.

The kidney disease they are very subtle, like some cancers, that is, they are present but do not make themselves felt at first. The person hardly notices anything different, or symptoms that are easily confused with each other and in this way the diagnosis is difficult to arrive and almost always arrives late.

The kidneys are two very important bean-shaped organs located in the abdomen. They are located on the sides of the last thoracic vertebrae and the first lumbar vertebrae. Their function is to filter the blood and eliminate toxins and waste substances through the urine.

When there is a problem in that mechanism that we described earlier, the body begins to react by giving symptoms. Even if they are silent and harmless, they can still be intercepted if you are informed about this topic. One of these symptoms is dry skin, but let’s see more details.

Kidney disease: dry skin and lesser known symptoms

The first symptom that is felt is the dry skin and itchy. This happens because the kidneys no longer work as they should and therefore the mineral salts in the body begin to drop. This deficiency turns into skin discomfort among the very first things. Studies and surveys have identified this disorder in 50% of patients suffering from renal insufficiency.

Other symptoms that you may not consider are tiredness, fatigue and lack of appetite. Sometimes nausea and vomiting may also occur. This can be confused with indigestion and not inform the doctor, but when you feel any disturbance it is always good to call your doctor and describe the symptoms well.

In fact, the investigations must be made and if an early diagnosis is reached there is more possibility of treating the disease in the best possible way. At first, simple blood tests are enough which will then be evaluated by the doctor who will decide what to do. These exams I am:

electrolytes;

phosphorus and calcium;

creatinine;

urea;

albumin;

glucose.

These symptoms may very well be confused or caused by something else. In any case, especially if they persist over time, do a medical examination, consult an expert. Much better to feel that you have nothing than to discover a disease when it is too late.