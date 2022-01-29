Lessons from a century of life by Edgar Morin: the review by Serena Dandini

G.January is the month of horoscopes and good intentions.

But after two years of pandemic it is not easy to look to the future with a positive sprint typical of the first days of the year.

It is difficult to promise yourself to leave the sofa to join the gym, when the latest wave of Covid is always lurking.

But somewhere you have to start in order not to fall into the usual laziness and in the even more insidious mental sloth that is plunging us into a veiled cynicism of indifference and narcissism and of many other isms that have taken over our best intentions.

We are all a bit locked up in the big brother’s house which is now on the air ad libitumwith the only consolation that we don’t need to cover ourselves in sequins to face the day.

Our level of empathy towards the tragedies that bounce off TV screens is getting lower and lowerwe are addicted and indifferent and obsessively take an interest in insignificant details in order not to look at the big picture.

Moral degradation is perhaps the riskiest drift of this century and never as in times of global crisis do we need teachers who refresh us the fundamental steps to remain human.

In this sense the latest book by Edgar Morin Lessons from a century of life (Mimesis) hits the mark.

The French philosopher turned one hundred in this last stormy year and retracing his life together with the century that has just passed is an incentive to face the future by accepting the complexity of the challenges that await us.

And this is precisely the key to interpreting our journey on earth, that is, «becoming aware of human complexitiesso often masked by simplisms, unilateralisms and dogmatisms ».

By dint of simplifying we have lost the sense of our destiny and we have reduced everything to controversy in a game of the massacre of pros and cons, instead Morin reminds us that “the human is neither good nor bad, it is complex and versatile” and the first lesson is certainly that of self-criticism and the exercise of doubt.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

I know, it is not easy to venture into the higher philosophical spheres, we are so used to a simple and binary thought that it is difficult to treasure these reflections, but if we do not want to end up devoured by a prehistoric bird like the American president played by Meryl Streep in Don’t look upan effort we should begin to do.

All the articles by Serena Dandini.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED