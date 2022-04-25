Lessons from Shanghai, a chaotic lockdown against covid | Society

“I only feel two emotions: anxiety and anger.” Zhang, 38, is a single father of a two-year-old boy with cancer. Since the little boy was diagnosed in 2021, his activity has been limited almost exclusively to taking care of him in his continuous arrivals and departures from hospitals. A task that has now become an almost impossible mission, confined to Shanghai and with a computer and mobile phone as the only weapons to find the medicines and chemotherapy that the minor needs.

The computer programmer and his son are two of millions of residents who have been confined to Shanghai for at least three weeks as a precaution against China’s worst Covid outbreak since the pandemic began. With more than 450,000 infected since March among 26 million inhabitants, more than 15,000 new cases daily and 36 deaths in the last five days, the economic capital of the second world power still does not see when a blockade that should have ended can end, according to initially planned, at the beginning of the month. Instead, it has caused acrimonious protests, widespread anguish among much of the population, shortages of food and basic goods, family separations, and loss of income.

“The hospital’s outpatient clinics closed, and the hospital itself stopped admitting admissions. The one assigned to us by the neighborhood committee does not do child chemotherapy. Getting medicines has become very complicated. You have to order the recipes online, but it’s a mess. According to the media, you can go to the neighborhood committees or the district boards, but my committee says they don’t have the capacity or the people to dedicate to that,” laments Zhang. “Other more commonly used drugs are more accessible, but it is almost impossible to buy antitumor drugs. The pharmacies are closed, the hospital ones don’t have everything and on-line there is no one to bring them home. In the end I had to pull personal contacts to get them, ”she continues.

Since last month, reports of cases such as that of Zhang’s son, with problems receiving treatment during confinement, have proliferated on social networks. Or about the terrible conditions of some quarantine centers to which the infected and their contacts are transferred. Or stories of people forced to ration their food, to resort to the black market that has emerged in recent weeks or to publicly ask for help – as even a millionaire did – in the face of difficulties in obtaining food. Some difficulties generated by the interruptions in the supply chains and the shortage of delivery men, confined themselves: in the worst moments there were only 11,000 available, of the more than 100,000 that are estimated to normally operate in the megalopolis.

In a gesture of defiance and anger from Internet users, Voices of April, a video that amalgamates the recordings of the difficulties and anguish suffered throughout the confinement ―a baby separated from his parents, a mother who begs for medicine for her son, an official who cries while confessing that she would like not to have to apply the rules―, ran like wildfire this Friday on the networks. A phenomenon similar, so ubiquitous, to the phrases of tribute and protest that filled Chinese cyberspace upon learning of the death of doctor Li Wenliang, the ophthalmologist who tried to warn his contacts at the beginning of the pandemic. So many times the censorship blocked the video as the citizens modified it slightly and uploaded it again, in a constant game of cat and mouse.

The ING bank calculates that a month of confinement in the city can mean a 2% loss in national GDP.

The paralysis of the city, the financial heart of China, has also left an effect on the economy that analysts warn will be reflected in the data for April and the second quarter. Its port, the largest in the world, works at half throttle. Highway closures and checkpoints have meant that truck traffic has fallen by 40% since mid-March, and around Shanghai it has fallen by 15%, analyst Ernan Cui of China noted last week. Gavekal Economics, in a note. The ING bank calculates that a month of confinement in the city can mean a 2% loss in national GDP.

“I don’t understand how Shanghai has become like this either,” an exasperated municipal official admitted to a retiree asking for help getting medical care, in a recording broadcast on Chinese social media. “I never would have imagined that my greatest happiness could be receiving a box of vegetables,” said Lucy, a 27-year-old administrator living in the Xuhui neighborhood.

The city had been, until now, a model of a less strict system of confinements in a China that, in its zero covid policy – the last great economy that maintains that strategy -, is committed to keeping the borders closed almost to the bone, centralized quarantines, movement limitation and mass testing. Shanghai was betting on confinements limited to the smallest possible area, instead of the massive confinements that other cities were betting on.

But omicron is a much more contagious variant than the previous ones, and Shanghai, the city with the most inhabitants in China. The avalanche of cases forced the confinement of the entire city to be announced on April 1, when new infections were already close to 10,000 daily and some residential complexes had already been confined for more than two weeks. The idea was to carry out a lightning lockdown and lift the measure on the 5th.

Companies must organize a “closed circuit”, in which workers work and sleep in the factory itself, to avoid contagion”

Three weeks later, in view of the widespread discontent and the serious economic consequences, the authorities try to correct some of the problems generated by the blockade. The central government has dispatched 38,000 health workers from other provinces, and attempts are being made to increase the number of delivery people to ensure that all inhabitants receive enough food. Deputy Mayor Zhang Wei assured this week that the City Council is trying to restore logistics chains so that manufacturing production can restart. A total of 666 companies, including carmaker Tesla and semiconductor maker SMIC, have been given “priority” status to allow them to resume business. To do this, they must organize a “closed circuit”, in which the workers work and sleep in the factory itself, to avoid contagion.

But it does not seem that the authorities are going to relax their position. This Thursday the immobilization order has been extended at least until next Tuesday, to try to stop the community infections that, despite all the measures, continue to occur. Some voices point out that perhaps it is time to abandon the covid-zero policy and massive PCR tests in favor of better and more vaccines: just over half of those over 70 have the complete guideline.

“Messenger RNA vaccines seem like the best option, so it is a mystery why China has not opted for that strategy,” said the president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wüttke, in a recent talk with journalists. “Although China has achieved great success in registering almost no cases in the last two years, it has not been proactive enough in adapting to the new variant, and instead waits for the world to reach zero covid or for its own vaccine. (from messenger RNA) is ready.”

In the face of these arguments, Chinese state media have emphasized that the strategy is a direct instruction from President Xi Jinping. And that, therefore, must be fulfilled religiously.

“The streets and districts where the outbreak remains severe need to see efforts to eradicate the virus strengthened,” Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, the central government’s czar for fighting Covid, said on Thursday. “We have to pick up the pace to reach the goal of zero community infections.”

In the opinion of Andy Chen, of the Trivium consultancy, “the government has its back against the wall, and it does not have many good options.” Living with the virus is unthinkable in China right now, given that “there would be many infections, and although many people might not die from covid, the health system would collapse. They could increase deaths among patients from other diseases.”

In the short term, he points out, “China is going to maintain its zero covid policy. This year is very important politically (in the autumn, the five-yearly Congress of the Communist Party will appoint Xi for a new term) and the unpredictability that covid brings is not something that can be tolerated until then. In the longer term, Chen foresees a gradual transition to prepare the population to live with the virus: “quarantines at home with better defined rules and more resources, a state education campaign to reduce the severity with which covid is perceived, considers.

In the meantime, the lockdowns will continue. Although possibly in a different way, after the lessons of Shanghai, in the analyst’s opinion. They will be “more determined, more frequent, smaller; and they will prevail faster”.