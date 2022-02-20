Lessons from Tom Holland and Zendaya for a healthy and prosperous relationship – Nueva Mujer

Zendaya and Tom Holland share one of the most tender relationships in Hollywood today. Although the actors have been very careful with their private lives, they have shared some moments that show how well their romance is going. Despite being young, they have shown that respect and solidarity are some of the fundamental values ​​in the relationship and have given lessons on how to lead a healthy and happy love.

Tom Holland and Zendaya: the love lessons they have given

Unconditional support

During the recording of ‘Spider-Man No way Home’, Tom had to meet Andrew and Tobey, the actors who played the role of the superhero before him. In an interview with Pete Hammond, Tom confessed to being very nervous, because he really admires the work of these actors and he didn’t know if he was going to be able to remember his lines when he saw them from the front.

When the day of the first rehearsal between them came, Tom was so nervous that he asked Zendaya to come with him and be by his side so he wouldn’t feel so anxious. She accepted and everything went very well during her rehearsal.

Zandaya and Tom Holland reappear in public and are the most fashionable couple (Source: Twitter)

Finally Tom was able to establish a good relationship with Andrey Tobey and the three had to keep their participation in the new film a secret for a long time, even when they were questioned in public, something that made them even closer because they were thinking about the same thing.

Without a doubt, having the support of his girlfriend was a great moment for the couple, since since then they have been shown together on more occasions. Zendaya recently traveled to the UK to spend time with Tom’s family.

Family time

It is known that they have already met their respective families, as in early 2022 Zendaya traveled to the UK to spend time with Tom’s family.

The 25-year-old celebs flocked to the Palace Theater in London to see ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Saturday. The couple was caught together with Tom’s mother and her brothers: Harry, Paddy and Sam.

Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Los Angeles Premiere – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Take your time to enjoy the relationship

The actress shocked the public when she started appearing on red carpets wearing an amazing yellow diamond on her hand, causing confusion and rumors about a possible secret engagement.

Especially after Tom Holland had revealed in an interview that after spending most of his life focused on his career, he is eager to focus on his private life and start a family.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

However, in an interview with British Vogue, the famous said that the ring had been bought by herself as a way to pamper herself and celebrate all her efforts.

It is a design of the Bulgari brand, with which Zendaya works as the image of the firm. The eight-carat diamond set in an 18-karat platinum and gold band was chosen by the celebrity and she revealed that she plans to pass it on to her children and grandchildren in the future.

respect their work

Tom said he would love to make a guest appearance in future seasons of ‘Euphoria’ as the series has become HBO’s most popular and has wowed audiences.

He also confessed that he had visited the set about 30 times to be able to spend time with Zendaya, which was also confirmed by the cast members of the series.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

share the laughs

Before the release of the latest ‘Spider-Man’ movie, the couple appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where they discussed their height difference. Tom said that as the superhero he should look cool, but Zendaya’s height made her look not that strong.

They recalled that when filming the scene where he holds Zendaya and swings her on a bridge, Tom had to carefully put her down and walk away. However, due to her different heights, she landed before him.

Upon landing on the ground, Tom’s feet were dangling and Zendaya had to catch him, holding one of his legs, so they had to repeat the scene several times to get it to look right.