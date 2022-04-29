Lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic must be used to strengthen safety at work

Coinciding with the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the UN body warned this Thursday that annually some three million workers die from accidents and occupational diseases, and that hundreds of millions more suffer non-fatal injuries. at your workplace.

Therefore, the study highlights that learning from the lessons learned during the pandemic could help prevent millions of deaths and work accidents.

Collaboration as a tool to take action

“During the pandemic, the governments that prioritized the participation of employers’ and workers’ organizations in the governance of Occupational Safety and Health measures were able to develop and implement laws, policies and emergency interventions”, highlights the report.

Cooperation between the different actors in the labor sphere was essential to guarantee the acceptance of these measures and that they had the support of both employers and workers.

As a result, many countries have adopted legal measures covering areas such as prevention measures and care for COVID-19 cases in the workplace, or teleworking arrangements.

For example, changes to vaccination regulations in Singapore followed consultation and discussion between government, employers and workers, while in South Africa, tripartite dialogues were held with the same actors to modify measures aimed at the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The value of tripartite dialogue

However, in some countries, these trilogue negotiations continued with further consultations at the regional or sectoral level, in order to be able to adapt them to the specific context.

Thus, the Finnish trade unions and employers’ associations collaborated with the Government in the elaboration of specific measures for the tourism and restaurant sectors, while the social partners of the banking sector in Italy created specific regulations on teleworking in which the right to intimacy and disconnection from work.

The national tripartite bodies for Occupational Safety and Health measures have also played an important role in the fight against COVID-19.

During the pandemic, many participated in the decision-making process at the national level. They have also participated in defining closure and restriction measures, return-to-work strategies, and other instructions or guidance aimed at mitigating impacts.

The report cites the example of countries such as Guatemala where the National Commission on Safety and Health at Work met virtually during the first months of 2020 to propose mechanisms for Safety and Health at Work measures.

“The lessons learned from this crisis about the importance of social dialogue to strengthen safety and health at national and workplace levels need to be applied in other contexts. This would help reduce the unacceptable level of occupational deaths and illnesses that occur each year,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder.