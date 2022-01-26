Lessons of Persiano, Rai 1 / “A chamber opera against the backdrop of the Holocaust”

Lessons of Persian, a Rai 1 film with actors with an important curriculum

Persian lessons it is “a touching and enjoyable film in which language becomes not only memory but also active resistance and vital breath”. So Tommaso Tocci evaluates the film on MyMovies awarding him with three stars out of five and specifying: “The Ukrainian director Vadim Perelman, who at the beginning of the 2000s had already made himself known with the house of sand and fog, builds the film around the protagonists in what is in fact a ‘ a chamber opera set against the backdrop of the Holocaust and which in fact does not seem interested either in the stories of the nourished secondary characters or in history in a broad sense “. Boyd goes Hoeij on the The Hollywood Reporter specifies how the film is inspired by a true story and praises especially director Vadim Perelman. Lessons of Persian airs tonight on Rai 1, click here for the video of the trailer. Click here for the live stream.

Like the leaves in the wind / On Rete 4 the film with the screenplay by George Zuckerman

Lessons of Persian, a Rai 1 film with actors with an important curriculum

One of the main protagonists of Persian lessons is the German actor Lars Eidinger born in Berlin on 21 January 1976. Always a great lover of cinema and acting, he began studying to prepare for a career in this dress by attending a special school in Berlin starting from 1995. As for the big screen, his debut took place in 2005 in the film See You at Regis Debray while on television he had already starred in 2003 in the TV film Nora by Thomas Ostermeier. Three most important works include the Tatort series, Babylon Berlin and Lolle, the films Alle Anderen, Sils Maria, Sworn Virgin, Personal shopper, Opera without an author, Proxima and High Life. In the cast of the film we also find Alexander Beyer in the role of the commander voiced in the Italian version by Andrea Lavagnino. Born in Erfun on June 24, 1973, he starred with great directors such as Volker Schloendorff, Steven Spielberg (for the Munich film) and Spike Lee. Surely it is an interesting protagonist who gives greater value to the film.

Half a silver dollar, Rete 4 / The plot of the film with Kieron Moore

Lessons of Persian, a Rai 1 film directed by Vadim Perelman

Persian lessons will be broadcast by Rai 1 today, Wednesday 26 January, starting from 21:25 hours. The film was organized in 2019 thanks to a co-production between Russia and Germany and in particular with the Academy Two film company which invested in the project. The film “Lessons of Persian” was directed by director Vadim Perelman while in the cast are present among others Nahuel Perez BiscayartLars Eidinger, Jonas Navy, David Schutter, Alexander Beyer and Andreas Hofer.

Lessons in Persian, the plot of the film: a young Jew and …

We read the plot from Persian lessons. We are in the terrible period of Second World War with Europe having to deal with the Nazi invasion and an immeasurable hatred towards the Jewish people. During this historical phase, a young Jewish man named Giles is captured by the Nazi military.

Through my eyes / On Canale 5 the film with Milo Ventimiglia

However, thanks to a stroke of luck he manages to save his life and in particular by proving that he is not a Jew rather a Persian. He manages to prove this thanks to a simple exchange he had made a few hours earlier with another Jew to whom he had given a sandwich that he had just bought in exchange for a book. However, his history with the Nazis does not end here because he is still considered a prisoner of war and sent to a camp where fortunately he finds the complacency of an important German officer, who for personal interests and takes care of him protecting him from any risk.

The German officer, believing that he is actually a native Persian, decides to protect him in order to learn the Persian language in such a way as to fulfill his dream in the immediate post-war period that is to go and live in Tehran. It is an incredible story that will see the young Jew capable of inventing words in Persian which however do not exist. His is a constant struggle for survival by exploiting the fact that none of those present in the Nazi camp know the Persian language and therefore are able to question his teachings.

Video, the trailer for the film “Lessons of Persian”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED