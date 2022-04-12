“Lessons of sex and masturbation in cartoons”: a storm in US schools

According to what reported by Fox News, the fifth grade students of Westfield Public Schools could be given a new training plan which will include a program of sex education. The novelty that caused the storm, however, lies in the fact that explicit videos will be integrated in cartoon format in which the narrator focuses on some points: masturbation, sexually transmitted diseases, various sexual orientations and what it’s about gender identity. The videos come from the AMAZE Org channel created precisely to disseminate this type of content.

What is said between one image and another is that adults speak little and badly about the subject, so kids don’t really know how to deal with their bodies. Furthermore, the topic is also addressed to those guys who are not comfortable with their intimacy and would like change sex.

One of the videos, “It’s All about the Hormones“, which went viral on youtube, invites us not to be afraid and not ashamed of the act of exploration which, instead, could help to” manage “puberty, that is, the phase that brings about various physical and emotional changes. Another,” Puberty and Transgender Youth “reassures that “Regardless of whether you identify as male, female, queer or something else, you are perfectly normal.”

A Republican congresswoman, State Senator Holly Schepisi, criticized the lesson plans “exaggerated, with details unpleasant for small children”. The superintendent of the school, Raymond González immediately replied: “We made it clear in the meetings that these are resources only, they are not required by the state, and the district is revising the curriculum to meet state standards.”

Former Governor Chris Christie commented on the incident saying that the very fact of teaching such young children about gender identity is “just another indication of the crazy liberal policies of my successor, Phil Murphy” . The latter, during the interview on Fox, supported the innovative idea by saying that although parents must have a say in the education of their children, they must not take advantage of this story to go beyond the topic to hit the community. LGBTQIA +.