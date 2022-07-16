lessons to be learned from the list for the tour in Japan

What’s next after this ad

Abdou Diallo. This is surely the main surprise in the list of players retained by Paris Saint-Germain for the summer tour in Japan. And for good reason, the 30-year-old Senegalese international defender, on departure and who had initially agreed with his leaders to stay in France in order to prepare for his future transfer, was himself surprised by this announcement as revealed, this Friday, RMC Sports. Summoned unexpectedly, the one who participated in 12 L1 matches during the last exercise is not the only surprising choice. We can thus note the summons of Mauro Icardi (29 years old), Idrissa Gueye (32 years old) or even Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe (21 years old) who nevertheless seemed excluded from this tour as we revealed to you recently.

Indeed, it had indeed been explained to Icardi that he did not enter into the plans of the new management. Just like Gueye, at the end of a more than contrasting season. However, all were finally invited to come by the staff. So how can this choice be explained when other “undesirables” (Kurzawa, Herrera, Wijnaldum, Draxler and Rafinha) have been pushed aside. Deprived of recruits, with the exception of Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike, whom he would have liked to take to Japan, the Luis Campos-Christophe Galtier duo therefore found themselves forced to change their plans. As the Parisians prepare to play three friendly matches against Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday, then against Urawa Red Diamonds on July 23, and finally against Gamba Osaka on July 25, the 55-year-old French technician had to call on some “undesirables”. Symbol of a delayed summer transfer window.

The transfer window forces Christophe Galtier to change his plans!

Renato Sanches, contractually agreed with Paris, has still not signed up with PSG even if exchanges with Lille should resume at the start of next week. Same story for Gianluca Scamacca where the Rouge-et-Bleu do not want to go as far as Sassuolo’s demands, namely €50m. Finally, the file of the Slovak Milan Skriniar, defender of Inter Milan, is slow to be finalized. If Thilo Kehrer could also have been deprived of Japan, PSG has still not found Achraf Hakimi’s lining on the right. From then on and in anticipation of the three friendly matches in nine days, Galtier therefore recalled certain players pushed towards the exit. A delicate context to manage, but which could allow some to prove their usefulness and their contribution in this new face given to the club of the capital. A setback which should not, however, make us forget the club’s desire to slim down this summer.

In this perspective, if the stars that are Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, who missed the first friendly of the summer due to a hip injury, will indeed be in the game, the champion of France in title confirmed the dismissal of Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Rafinha or Edouard Michut. A strong decision but considered essential by Christophe Galtier, determined to build a balanced workforce for the coming year, as he wanted to recall, this Saturday morning, in an interview with The Team

“They are not undesirables, it is pejorative. We have 26 or 27 players apart from the goalkeepers, it’s huge. There are players for whom the spaces of expression will be reduced. We spoke with them. It was not an easy exercise. They are players we have to respect. We will leave this season with 21 outfield players, and a few youngsters. The big clubs that perform at a very high level are those that manage to integrate the best young people into a workforce of experience and quality.. A media release to understand PSG’s desire to get rid of many elements during this summer transfer window 2022. But time is running out and the various drop points are slow to come…

The complete PSG group

Guardians: Donnarumma, Navas, Rico, Letellier

Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Ab. Diallo, Nuno Mendes, Bernat

Environments : Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, I. Gueye, Dina Ebimbe

Forwards: Sarabia, Kalimuendo, Icardi, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe.