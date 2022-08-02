‘Let Díaz-Canel come!’: mothers with children close a highway in Havana

Dozens of women with children formed a chain that blocked traffic on a highway on the outskirts of Havana, chanting “Let Diaz-Canel come!”as seen in a video shared by the Cuban oppositionist Rosa María Payá on her social networks.

The video was recorded by the crew of a vehicle that was traveling along that road, who do not indicate the precise place or the date on which the events occurred.

According to Mario Juan Pentón, a journalist for AméricaTeVé in Miami, people would be sheltered who demand a response from the authorities before their situation.

In a second videoshared by the youtuber Alain Paparazzi, can be seen when a motorized police officer arrives at the scene, while the indistinct screams of the women, who remained in the middle of the road, are heard.

A similar public outcry occurred in April 2021when a group of sheltered people, especially mothers, blocked traffic on a street in Havana, and held up signs demanding attention to the inhumane conditions in which they often have to live for decades, hoping that the authorities fulfill their promises to provide them with housing worthy.

After these events, protests took place in several of the 104 temporary settlements in the Cuban capital., among them the Bahía-Plaza transit community, in Habana del Este; Las Guásimas, in Arroyo Naranjo, and El Cuervo, in Calabazar, Boyeros.

According to what the Lady in White and activist from Independent and Democratic Cuba Lizabeth Cuevas Carrasco, a single mother of three children, told DIARIO DE CUBA in the El Cuervo community, where she has lived for years after the collapse of her house in Old Havana, “There are more than 30 cubicles and between five and ten people live in each one in terrible conditions.”

“There have been shelters for almost 30 years. Everyone is waiting for a solution to our housing problems. We don’t have water because the cistern is contaminated and skin problems such as scabies have originated. Electricity had problems with broken electrical registers. On Wednesday That night there was a short circuit, the cables caught fire and we were left without electricity, with many children, some even newborns. Mothers were unable to cook on electric stoves,” she said.

This situation occurs while the Government prioritizes the construction of housing for members of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of the Interior and other repressive apparatuses.