‘Let everyone do what feels comfortable’: Covid vaccine

The mayor announced Friday that proof of vaccination will no longer be required to eat in restaurants or exercise in gyms or to attend certain public spaces.

The city does, however, recommend that people wear masks inside any business.

Here at Nilda beauty salon, a stylist hopes to get rid of her mask

“I am a little tired of her because one already wants to have those hugs and have her face free, but many people, clients, for customer care, there are people who are not going to want to take it away, so I do it for them, I wear it,” said Paula Infante.

Infant.

The owner of the Crème de la Crème nail salon accepts that she depends on her clients.

“There are going to be businesses that are still not comfortable and there are going to be people who do not feel comfortable and I plan to classify it as something very personal. Let everyone do what they feel comfortable with,” said Angely Duarte.

Most businesses now have signs on their doors asking customers to put on masks, but they don’t always follow through when workers ask them to put one on.

“A lot of people get upset… and insult one… to avoid problems, it’s better…” Alex Garcia said.

This worker says that when officials say it’s okay to take off your mask, you’ll feel comfortable.

“I feel that I am going to feel safe. The truth about this mask sometimes affects one.”

While others will still be careful.

“Insecure, because there is still coronavirus disease. We will leave the signs that indicate that they use the mask inside the business, but since we cannot force them either, many of the people will not use it, “said Samuel Molina.

-Are you going to continue using it?

“I do”.

The lifting of the mandate to require proof of vaccination in businesses takes place when there is a notable decrease in the number of Covid infections. While in January 40,000 cases were registered daily, today 500 new cases are registered.

All now waiting to hear more recommendations from the city soon, that it is safe to move forward without the masks.