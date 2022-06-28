“Let go of what does not bring peace to your life”: the deep reflections of the husband of Carmen Villalobos

For some time the Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos, remembered for her role as the antagonist in “Café con aroma de mujer” and her leading role in the remake of “Until silver separates us”, She has been talking about the rumors for a while about an alleged breakup with her husband Sebastián Caicedo.

These rumors have gained strength because some media have echoed by saying that apparently the couple is “increasingly separated”.

According to statements made by the actress, she assured that her husband continues to have his life and “I mine and sometimes that was mixing and causing problems. So we decided not to let them see us ‘together’ so that each one can continue building those dreams and the personal things we have”.

In the same statements made to MixTV, she said about her husband: “There we are. He is in Bogotá very involved in his projects, he is very involved in that spiritual field and I am full with the novel (‘Until money separates us’) “.

The deep reflections of Sebastián Caicedo

During these recent weeks the companion of Carmen Villalobos has been immersed in a journey of personal knowledge in which he has enhanced his messages on spirituality.

These reflections not only attract attention due to their depth and forcefulness in the message that indicates that it is perfect to start over, but also increase the rumors of separation of the couple because they seem to go their separate ways.

In one of his most recent publications Sebastián Caicedo published: “HLet go and you will attract what you deserve! Let go of what worries you. Let go of what does not bring peace to your life. Let go of control. Drop your fears!”

He continues by saying in the message: “Every time you feel that your energy is low, repeat the magic words: sorry, sorry, I love you, thank you, and these will help you let go of everything that disturbs you. Every second is the right and perfect time to start over!”

Finally, in one of his stories he published a video of “Papá Jaime”, recognized for being a spiritual teacher in which he talks about attachment, and which undoubtedly reinforces the messages sent on his social networks.

