“Let him arm himself with courage and hold on to blows”: Barbosa before ‘bullying’

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, said that bullying or bullying It is a problem that has always existed, and although school authorities and families must intervene in the face of it, students can also “take a beating”.

Barbosa spoke about the issue yesterday, Tuesday, at a press conference, in which he was questioned about a video in which a Benavente School student is seen beating another.

“It’s a shiver between students too, that’s not bullying, it is typical of coexistence, that has always existed, nothing more than now there are telephones and everything is recorded, everything is recorded. The bullying exist, the bullying it is moral or physical, psychological harassment,” he said.

“The best recommendation is that (the student) muster up his courage and come to blows with one of them and that’s where the problem is over. The bullying It is also resolved by marking the distance between people. So, the school has to intervene, yes, everyone has to intervene, the parents, the students have to become aware of taking care of themselves, ”he added.

Later, after pointing out that “there are always abusers,” the governor questioned: “Didn’t you one day get into a fight with another partner of yours? Right? That’s how it goes.”

Barbosa’s statements come despite the fact that various civil organizations urge that the problem of school violence be avoided.

