‘Let it be moche’; Checo Pérez upon knowing Max Verstappen’s salary

Midtime Editorial

09.03.2022 12:25:00





“Let it go”went to funny reaction of Sergio “Checo” Perez when meeting the exuberant salary what will win Max Verstappen from this season and until 2028. Similarly, the Mexican pilot spoke about his future in formula 1.

The highest paid driver in F1?

The actual Formula 1 Champion, Max Verstappenrecently renewed his contract with the team Red Bull Racing. The Dutch became the highest paid pilot of motor sport, acquiring a total of 50 million dollars annually until 2028.

“Is that going to win? Well, well deserved, let it go”he joked Czech Perez with ESPN regarding the salary you will receive Max Verstappen. Similarly, the Mexican pilot was questioned about his future inside of Formula 1taking into account that his current contract is only for the 2022 season.

“I have a contract for this season; It’s just beginning, so we haven’t talked about it, I think we are very happy, I am very happy in the team and it will depend on how we start this season; let’s see how soon we start talk about the new contract“he declared Czech.

“I would definitely like something longerno? Find a little more stability in terms of knowing and being able to plan more with a team.” The man from Jalisco also shared that feel much more comfortable with the RB18compared to the car used in the previous campaign.

